England Nations League squad announced
Champions League final 'complicates' preparations - Gareth Southgate
- England's 23-man squad to be revealed
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane expected to be included
- Semi-final takes place on 6 June
- Players to report to St George's Park on Tuesday
How did England get here?
Netherlands v England (6 June, 19:45 BST)
England reached the semi-final stage of UEFA's inaugural Nations League tournament with an impressive run of form, following on from their World Cup heroics.
Included in their six qualifying games, was victory over Spain in October 2018 for the first time in 31 years, which avenged their defeat at Wembley earlier in the competition.