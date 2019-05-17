FA Cup final news conference with Pep Guardiola

That's it from Pep for now - stay tuned on the BBC Sport website for the full story from his news conference.
Just in case you can't wait until then - here are the highlights:
Pep says he trusts club on the topic of Financial Fair Play (FFP). He feels people want to find City guilty but at the moment they are innocent.
The current City boss says he is not going to Juventus despite the Italian side looking for a new manager.
Benjamin Mendy is not fit to feature at Wembley but Fernandinho trained today.
Pep is focussed
Man City v Watford (Sat, 17:00BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola seemed very focused when he spoke to the media.
He addressed a lot of key issues in a fairly direct manner but he was also aware of the achievement his side stands on the brink of.
And, judging by his assessment, he will be spending a bit of time tomorrow telling his Manchester City players to be wary about the threat of Troy Deeney.
If City fail at Wembley tomorrow, it won't be through a lack of preparation.
At least it's not Wigan
Man City v Watford (Sat, 15:00BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It seems bizarre that whilst Manchester City have won four Premier Leagues and four EFL Cups during Sheikh Mansour's ownership, they have only won the FA Cup once - and that was their first trophy back in 2011.
Their last final appearance was in 2013, when they lost to Wigan.
The Latics also beat City in the 2014 quarter-final and again in the fifth round last term when they were in League One.
'Our only chance to do something special'
Man City v Watford (17:00 BST)
Watford have never won a major trophy, but Pep Guardiola says his side's opponents were the "best teams outside of the top six" along with Wolves.
The Hornets finished 11th in the Premier League, their highest finish in the top-flight of English football since 1986-87.
Striker Andre Gray says the players "know it's our only chance to do something special."
Earlier this season, Pep Guardiola was heavily linked with the manager's job at Juventus.
He said at the time he would remain at Manchester City.
He was asked about the Juventus job again today - and he said the same thing.
"How many times do I have to say? I am not going to Juventus."
That's that then.
'It was never our intention'
Man City v Watford (17:00 BST)
Manchester City
Speaking about footage that emerged of his players and staff joining in a song that celebrates Liverpool fans being 'battered in the street', Pep Guardiola said: "We were celebrating how difficult it was to win this Premier League against an incredible contender.
"I'm sorry if anyone was offended, but it was never our intention. You know my opinion on social media but we are
living in that position."
'He will be ready next season'
Man City v Watford (17:00 BST)
Manchester City
Discussing injuries, Pep Guardiola said: "Benjamin Mendy is not selected because he’s not fit. He will be ready next season.
"Fernandinho trained yesterday."
'I am satisfied working with this club'
Man City v Watford (17:00 BST)
Manchester City
With Massimiliano Allegri set to leave Juventus in the summer, Pep Guardiola said: "How many times do I have to say? I’m not going to move to Turin.
I am satisfied working with this club, with the people here.
"That is how I feel today, but football changes a lot.
Next season may not be as good, but I am going to be manager of Man City.
'Difficult to attack'
Man City v Watford (17:00 BST)
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola said: "I know how difficult it was in the home game against Watford and how difficult it was to attack them with the quality they have up front with Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra and Troy Deeney. He is the best striker at setting the long ball for his teammates.
"Abdoulaye Doucoure is a great box-to-box player and Etienne Capoue, but especially Doucoure, the way that he turns up late into the 18-yard box.
They handle the defensive side well, with set pieces they have Jose Holebas who is an incredible taker.
"If we win tomorrow the season has been extraordinary, and if we lose tomorrow, the season is extraordinary."
'We are innocent today'
Man City v Watford (17:00 BST)
Manchester City
Speaking about the high-profile financial fair play (FFP) case, Pep Guardiola said: "I trust the people at the club and they are innocent until proven guilty. I have spoken to the chairmen and the CEO's and I know exactly what they did so I trust them. We are innocent today."
Post update
Man City v Watford (17:00 BST)
Right, time to hear from Pep...
Interesting week at Man City
Man City v Watford (Sat, 17:00BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
What a strange week at Manchester City.
Crowned champions on Sunday, then almost immediately involved in controversy when a social media post of their players singing their fans' version of 'Allez, Allez, Allez' drew attention.
Yesterday they found out they must answer a pretty important allegation about their FFP submissions, which could lead to a Champions League ban.
Now Pep Guardiola will speak ahead of an FA Cup final which could see his team become the first side to complete a domestic Treble.
The stage is set
Man City v Watford (17:00 BST)
Man City claimed their second consecutive Premier League trophy on Sunday after cruising past Brighton on the final day.
With the League Cup already sealed with victory over Chelsea on penalties in February, the FA Cup remains the only domestic trophy Pep Guardiola has not won in England.
We are expecting to hear from the Man City boss shortly as he attempts to win a historic treble.
On course for history?
Man City v Watford (Sat, 17:00 BST)
He's already got his hands on the biggest prize in the land...
The Carabao Cup was secured in February...
So can Pep Guardiola become the first manager to make it a clean sweep of domestic trophies on Saturday...?
Man City v Watford (17:00 BST)
You can read all of Gray's thoughts here.
