Reaction: Clarke appointed Scotland head coach

There have been days of speculation, with the signs increasingly pointing towards Steve Clarke's appointment, but the SFA waited until Kilmarnock completed their league season before making it official.

“It was important that we undertook the recruitment process diligently and respectfully, especially given the importance of the final games of the domestic season for Kilmarnock, Steve and his players," SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell explains.

“I would like to thank the Kilmarnock owner, Billy Bowie, and the club in general for their professionalism throughout the recruitment process.”