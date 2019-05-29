Live
Build-up to all-English Europa League final
Summary
- Chelsea take on Arsenal in all-English Europa League final
- Speculation it could be Blues boss Sarri's final game in charge
- Gunners boss Emery going for fourth Europa League title since 2014
- Travel issues as fans struggle to fly to Azerbaijan - 2,500 miles from home
- Kick-off - 20:00 BST
- Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
By Laura Savvas
Take this fan, for example.
Talk about being sold a dream...
Anyone with similar travel disasters?!
Post update
T-minus 12 hours and 41 minutes until kick-off and I'm back in the live text hot seat bringing you all the build-up to the Europa League final.
Welcome back! It's great to see you.
It's no secret the journey to Baku has caused issues for thousands of fans - more on that later - so with that in mind, where in the world will you be watching the game from?
Have you made the trek to Azerbaijan?
Maybe you booked a holiday months ago before the final date had been set?
Boston, Birmingham, Baku... where will you be tonight?
Tweet me your travel stories or plans using #bbcfootball or text me on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please!).
Post update
The stage is set for a classic European night.
Will Emery claim the trophy he's won three times before with Sevilla?
Perhaps Sarri will clinch the first piece of silverware of his career?
It's all to play for in Baku.
Post update
The sun is shining.
European football is back.
Love Island starts next week.
Suddenly it feels as though all is right in the world again, am I right?!
Well, two out of three ain't bad for some of you...