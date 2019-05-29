Baku Olympic Stadium
Build-up to all-English Europa League final

preview
Summary

  1. Chelsea take on Arsenal in all-English Europa League final
  2. Speculation it could be Blues boss Sarri's final game in charge
  3. Gunners boss Emery going for fourth Europa League title since 2014
  4. Travel issues as fans struggle to fly to Azerbaijan - 2,500 miles from home
  5. Kick-off - 20:00 BST
  6. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

Get involved

    T-minus 12 hours and 41 minutes until kick-off and I'm back in the live text hot seat bringing you all the build-up to the Europa League final.

    Welcome back! It's great to see you.

    Unai Emery
    Copyright: Getty Images
    It's no secret the journey to Baku has caused issues for thousands of fans - more on that later - so with that in mind, where in the world will you be watching the game from?

    Have you made the trek to Azerbaijan?

    Maybe you booked a holiday months ago before the final date had been set?

    Boston, Birmingham, Baku... where will you be tonight?

    Tweet me your travel stories or plans using #bbcfootball or text me on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please!).

    Baku airport
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The calm before the storm at Baku international airport
    The stage is set for a classic European night.

    Will Emery claim the trophy he's won three times before with Sevilla?

    Perhaps Sarri will clinch the first piece of silverware of his career?

    It's all to play for in Baku.

    Baku
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Baku
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Baku
    Copyright: Getty Images
    The sun is shining.

    European football is back.

