Reaction - Liverpool win sixth European title
Summary
- Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in the final
- Early Salah penalty and Origi strike
- Liverpool's sixth European title
- Tottenham without a trophy in 11 years
By Denise Evans
Sadly, it wasn't all a dream, Spurs fans
The levels of euphoria Liverpool fans felt at the final whistle in Madrid on Saturday night were matched by Tottenham supporters - but instead of pure disappointment.
Oh to be a football fan
The party started long before Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy inside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Thousands of ticketless Liverpool fans packed into the fan park in a muggy Madrid, chanting and singing hours before their heroes stepped on the pitch to make history for their beloved club.
Thousands more witnessed The Egyptian King banish the memory of hobbling off injured in last year's final inside the stadium.
Then there were the scenes back home - in pubs, clubs, homes and gardens. Liverpool was a wave of red.
They say pictures tell a thousand words. But these only need one : Joy
And it's not just the back pages
Glory! Redemption! Momentous!
What the papers say.
Liverpool fans, it wasn't a dream
