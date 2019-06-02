Liverpool Champions League
Live

Reaction - Liverpool win sixth European title

preview
3,328
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in the final
  2. Early Salah penalty and Origi strike
  3. Liverpool's sixth European title
  4. Tottenham without a trophy in 11 years
  5. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Sadly, it wasn't all a dream, Spurs fans

    Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

    The levels of euphoria Liverpool fans felt at the final whistle in Madrid on Saturday night were matched by Tottenham supporters - but instead of pure disappointment.

    Tottenham fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Tottenham fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Oh to be a football fan

    Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

    The party started long before Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy inside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

    Thousands of ticketless Liverpool fans packed into the fan park in a muggy Madrid, chanting and singing hours before their heroes stepped on the pitch to make history for their beloved club.

    Thousands more witnessed The Egyptian King banish the memory of hobbling off injured in last year's final inside the stadium.

    Then there were the scenes back home - in pubs, clubs, homes and gardens. Liverpool was a wave of red.

    They say pictures tell a thousand words. But these only need one : Joy

    Liverpool fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Livepool fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Fans hit the streets of Liverpool
    Liverpool fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Liverpool fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Liverpool fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Fans pack out the M&S bank Arena in Liverpool
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. And it's not just the back pages

    Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Glory! Redemption! Momentous!

    Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

    What the papers say.

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top