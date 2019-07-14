St Mirren v Dunfermline

Reaction after Dunfermline shock top-flight St Mirren in League Cup opener

Live Reporting

By Martin Watt

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye

    FT: St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    That's all from us folks as the dust settles on a frantic five-goal thriller in Paisley. Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

  2. Pars goals really avoidable - Goodwin

    FT: St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin on BT Sport: "The first-half performance did surprise me, based on the couple of weeks' training we've had.

    "The goals we lost were really poor, really avoidable, and we looked vulnerable to counter-attacks.

    "We know the positions we need to fill and that's evident on today's performance. We need strength in depth, we're nowhere near the finished article."

    Jim Goodwin
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Jim Goodwin suffered defeat in his first match as St Mirren manager
  3. 'At 3-2 we could easily have folded' - Crawford

    FT: St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Dunfermline head coach Stevie Crawford on BT Sport: "Delighted for the supporters that came through. The boys were excellent. The icing on the cake is scoring goals.

    "When you go back to 3-2 you can easily fold. There are ice-packs on knees and faces so it showed we were up for the battle.

    "It's not getting carried away. We'll take confidence into the rest of the League Cup campaign and hopefully progress to the next round."

    Stevie Crawford
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Crawford had a nervous second half but ultimately celebrated victory
  4. Pars scorers delighted with win

    FT: St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Dunfermline scorers Ryan Dow and Tom Beadling have been speaking to BT Sport after the Pars' win, with Dow commenting: "We're a young team. I thought we handled it quite well. It's competitive football and it's going to make you fitter."

    And Beadling said of losing those two second-half goals: "They were always going to come back into it. Half-time came at the wrong time as we were flying.

    "We knew they would come out, they wouldn't be happy. But we had to see that spell through and we got the win in the end."

    Dunfermline celebrate
    Copyright: SNS
  5. 'Pars were hanging on'

    FT: St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Chick Young

    BBC Scotland pundit in Paisley

    Quote Message: It's a win for Dunfermline but in the end a very nervous win. Dunfermline were hanging on. It's three great points for the Pars. St Mirren under Jim Goodwin are off to a losing start
    Ryan Dow
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Ryan Dow scored Dunfermline's opener
  6. FULL-TIME

    St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    A spirited second-half response from St Mirren but they end up empty-handed in Jim Goodwin's first match in charge.

    Dunfermline raced into a three-goal half-time lead through Ryan Dow, Andy Ryan and Tom Beadling before the hosts got their act together after the break.

    Two goals in two minutes from Cody Cooke and Danny Mullen got Saints back in it but Dunfermilne held out. Saints couldn't rescue a point but they at least restored some respectability against the Championship side.

  7. Post update

    St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Last chance saloon for Saints as a corner is swung in and goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky gets his head to the ball but it drifts harmlessly wide. Obviously better with his hands than his head.

    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Rangers are back in action at Ibrox on Thursday against St Joseph's, leading that Europa League qualifier 4-0 from the first leg
  9. Post update

    St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Oan Djorkaeff, on as a substitute for his St Mirren debut, does well to win a corner and the big men are all sent up from the back but it comes to nothing. Can Jim Goodwin's men rescue a point in the five minutes of injury time?

  10. Post update

    St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    It's end-to-end stuff as St Mirren craft a decent opening and Cody Cooke's shot is heading on target until a last-ditch block puts it behind. Saints keep up the pressure but Dunfermline standing firm for now.

  11. GREAT SAVE!

    St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Vaclav Hladky to the rescue for St Mirren as Dunfermline try to hit back. Josh Coley is picked out in acres of space inside the box, but the St Mirren goalkeeper superbly diverts his drive behind for a corner.

  12. CLOSE!

    St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Dunfermline's dithering in defence nearly costs them an equaliser as Tony Andreu crunches into a tackle and emerges with the ball to send a fierce strike narrowly over.

  13. 'Ebb and flow'

    St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Chick Young

    BBC Scotland pundit in Paisley

    Quote Message: Like the tennis, like the golf, there's ebb and flow here in Paisley as well. The tide is really flowing behind St Mirren. Dunfermline look rattled
    Danny Mullen scores
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Danny Mullen scored St Mirren's second goal
  14. Post update

    St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    St Mirren playing with their tails up now in search of an equaliser after conjuring two goals out of nothing. Centre-back Jack Baird marauds forward and pulls the trigger from 25 yards but it sails over the bar.

  15. GOAL

    St Mirren 2-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    GOAL
    Copyright: bbc

    Game on! Dunfermline keeper Ryan Scully comes for a corner and gets nowhere near it. The ball drops to Danny Mullen who blasts it into the net from a couple of yards. Two goals in two minutes for Saints. Scully claims he was fouled but the referee is having none of it.

  16. GOAL

    St Mirren 1-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    GOAL
    Copyright: bbc

    Cody Cooke tries his luck from the edge of the edge of the box and finds the bottom corner with the aid of a deflection.

  17. CLOSE!

    St Mirren 0-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Paul McGinn takes matters into his own hands to try to spark St Mirren out of their lethargy. The right-back lets fly with a volley from 35 yards that has goalkeeper Ryan Scully scrambling and only misses the top corner by a couple of feet.

  18. Sloppy Saints

    St Mirren 0-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Nearly a fourth for Dunfermline as dozy defending from St Mirren left-back Ethan Erhahon lets in Ryan Dow but goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky rushes out to spare his team-mate's blushes.

  19. Goodwin's horror debut

    St Mirren 0-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    Jim Goodwin
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: If looks could kill...
  20. Post update

    St Mirren 0-3 Dunfermline Athletic

    St Mirren try to build some momentum and big centre-back Gary MacKenzie meets a corner at the back post but his header is too high to trouble Dunfermline keeper Ryan Scully.

