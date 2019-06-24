Live
Benitez to leave Newcastle - reaction
- Newcastle United confirm manager Rafael Benitez will leave the club when his contract expires on 30 June
- Club confirmed the news on Monday afternoon
- The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League last season as Spaniard Benitez, 59, secured top-flight status
'Awful news' - Lineker
Full Newcastle statement
"It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.
"We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.
"Rafa’s coaching staff, Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gómez Pérez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30th June.
"We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.
"We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.
"The process to appoint a successor will now begin"
'Embarassing day for this big club' - Quinn
Former Newcastle forward Mick Quinn has had his say on the news:
