Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria v Guinea

A bit of a risk from Guinea boss Paul Put to start Naby Keita. He said he was only fit enough for 30 minutes on Saturday.

Things can’t have changed that much in four days. Still, after they drew their opener v Madagascar, Guinea are under pressure to get a result. They need Naby at his best.

John Obi Mikel didn’t play well v Burundi but remember yesterday he convinced the players to train when they were upset about not receiving their match bonuses.

Dropping a big personality like Mikel is a gamble from Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr. How he reacts to the decision could have a big say in how they do in Egypt.