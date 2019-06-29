Live

Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon v Ghana

preview
745
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Group F game
  2. Cameroon beat Guinea-Bissau in first game
  3. Ghana drew with Benin in opener

Live Reporting

By Matt Bullin

All times stated are UK

  1. KICK-OFF

    Cameroon v Ghana

    We are under way in Ismailia!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Team news - Ayews start, Choupo-Moting on the bench

    Cameroon v Ghana (18:00 BST)

    The big news is that Cameroon boss Clarence Seedorf leaves Paris St-Germain forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting out of his starting line-up as Marseille striker Clinton Njie leads the line.

    There are also places for Ajax keeper Andre Onana and Brighton defender Gaetan Bong, while Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa starts in the middle of the park.

    Cameroon XI: Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Gaetan Bong; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Georges Mandjeck, Ambroise Oyongo; Christian Bassogog, Clinton Njie, Karl Toko Ekambi.

    In the Ghana camp; both the Ayews start in a dangerous-looking front quartet completed by Newcastle forward Christian Atsu and Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah.

    Atletico Madrid man Thomas Partey starts in midfield but ex-Sunderland favourite Asamoah Gyan is forced to settle for a place on the bench.

    Ghana XI: Richard Ofori; Andy Yiadom, Kasim Nuhu, Jonathan Mensah, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso; Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah; Jordan Ayew.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Welcome!

    Cameroon v Ghana (18:00 BST)

    The tournament's final round of fixtures sees two of the Africa Cup of Nations favourites go head-to-head in Ismaila as Cameroon take on Ghana.

    Cameroon, led by Paris St-Germain forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, opened their Afcon campaign with a routine 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

    Meanwhile, Ghana were held to a draw by Benin in their first game, despite goals by Andre and Jordan Ayew.

    Let's take a look at the team news...

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images
    .
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top