Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon v Ghana

Team news - Ayews start, Choupo-Moting on the bench
Cameroon v Ghana (18:00 BST)
The big news is that Cameroon boss Clarence Seedorf leaves Paris St-Germain forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting out of his starting line-up as Marseille striker Clinton Njie leads the line.
There are also places for Ajax keeper Andre Onana and Brighton defender Gaetan Bong, while Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa starts in the middle of the park.
Cameroon XI: Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Gaetan Bong; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Georges Mandjeck, Ambroise Oyongo; Christian Bassogog, Clinton Njie, Karl Toko Ekambi.
In the Ghana camp; both the Ayews start in a dangerous-looking front quartet completed by Newcastle forward Christian Atsu and Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah.
Atletico Madrid man Thomas Partey starts in midfield but ex-Sunderland favourite Asamoah Gyan is forced to settle for a place on the bench.
Ghana XI: Richard Ofori; Andy Yiadom, Kasim Nuhu, Jonathan Mensah, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso; Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah; Jordan Ayew.
Welcome!
Cameroon v Ghana (18:00 BST)
The tournament's final round of fixtures sees two of the Africa Cup of Nations favourites go head-to-head in Ismaila as Cameroon take on Ghana.
Cameroon, led by Paris St-Germain forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, opened their Afcon campaign with a routine 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.
Meanwhile, Ghana were held to a draw by Benin in their first game, despite goals by Andre and Jordan Ayew.
Live Reporting
By Matt Bullin
All times stated are UK
KICK-OFF
Cameroon v Ghana
We are under way in Ismailia!
Team news - Ayews start, Choupo-Moting on the bench
Cameroon v Ghana (18:00 BST)
The big news is that Cameroon boss Clarence Seedorf leaves Paris St-Germain forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting out of his starting line-up as Marseille striker Clinton Njie leads the line.
There are also places for Ajax keeper Andre Onana and Brighton defender Gaetan Bong, while Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa starts in the middle of the park.
Cameroon XI: Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Gaetan Bong; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Georges Mandjeck, Ambroise Oyongo; Christian Bassogog, Clinton Njie, Karl Toko Ekambi.
In the Ghana camp; both the Ayews start in a dangerous-looking front quartet completed by Newcastle forward Christian Atsu and Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah.
Atletico Madrid man Thomas Partey starts in midfield but ex-Sunderland favourite Asamoah Gyan is forced to settle for a place on the bench.
Ghana XI: Richard Ofori; Andy Yiadom, Kasim Nuhu, Jonathan Mensah, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso; Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah; Jordan Ayew.
Welcome!
Cameroon v Ghana (18:00 BST)
The tournament's final round of fixtures sees two of the Africa Cup of Nations favourites go head-to-head in Ismaila as Cameroon take on Ghana.
Cameroon, led by Paris St-Germain forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, opened their Afcon campaign with a routine 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.
Meanwhile, Ghana were held to a draw by Benin in their first game, despite goals by Andre and Jordan Ayew.
Let's take a look at the team news...