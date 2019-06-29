Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon v Ghana

The big news is that Cameroon boss Clarence Seedorf leaves Paris St-Germain forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting out of his starting line-up as Marseille striker Clinton Njie leads the line.

There are also places for Ajax keeper Andre Onana and Brighton defender Gaetan Bong, while Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa starts in the middle of the park.

Cameroon XI: Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Gaetan Bong; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Georges Mandjeck, Ambroise Oyongo; Christian Bassogog, Clinton Njie, Karl Toko Ekambi.

In the Ghana camp; both the Ayews start in a dangerous-looking front quartet completed by Newcastle forward Christian Atsu and Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah.

Atletico Madrid man Thomas Partey starts in midfield but ex-Sunderland favourite Asamoah Gyan is forced to settle for a place on the bench.

Ghana XI: Richard Ofori; Andy Yiadom, Kasim Nuhu, Jonathan Mensah, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso; Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah; Jordan Ayew.