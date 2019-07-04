Lampard named Chelsea manager - reaction

Chelsea have appointed former midfielder Frank Lampard as their manager on a three-year deal.
Lampard, 41, has left Championship side Derby County to take over at a club where he spent 13 years as a player.
He succeeds Maurizio Sarri, who left Stamford Bridge in June to take charge of Italian champions Juventus.
Lampard led Derby to the Championship play-off final, where they lost to Aston Villa, in his first season as a manager.
The former England international made 648 Chelsea appearances, winning 11 major trophies with them.
He takes over with Chelsea under a transfer embargo after the club were given a two-window transfer ban by world governing body Fifa - a decision they are appealing against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Welcome!
Hello all, we meet again!
The reason? Football's worst-kept secret has finally been confirmed this morning...
Frank Lampard is returning to Chelsea - this time, as their manager.
I'll be bringing you all the reaction to the news right here.
