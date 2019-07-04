Live

Lampard named Chelsea manager - reaction

preview
702
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please!)

    Elated Chelsea fans, heartbroken Derby supporters, intrigued neutrals.

    I want to know your thoughts on Lampard's appointment.

    Too soon? The right move? Predictions for his first season in charge?

    Tweet me using #bbcfootball so I can keep across your views, or drop me a text on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please!).

    Frank Lampard
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. BreakingLampard appointed as Chelsea boss

    Chelsea have appointed former midfielder Frank Lampard as their manager on a three-year deal.

    Lampard, 41, has left Championship side Derby County to take over at a club where he spent 13 years as a player.

    He succeeds Maurizio Sarri, who left Stamford Bridge in June to take charge of Italian champions Juventus.

    Lampard led Derby to the Championship play-off final, where they lost to Aston Villa, in his first season as a manager.

    The former England international made 648 Chelsea appearances, winning 11 major trophies with them.

    He takes over with Chelsea under a transfer embargo after the club were given a two-window transfer ban by world governing body Fifa - a decision they are appealing against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Welcome!

    Hello all, we meet again!

    The reason? Football's worst-kept secret has finally been confirmed this morning...

    Frank Lampard is returning to Chelsea - this time, as their manager.

    I'll be bringing you all the reaction to the news right here.

    Frank Lampard
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top