Copa America play-off: Argentina 2-0 Chile - Aguero scores, Sanchez injured

Keith Chapman: The problem with Messi - is that he is amazing but at Argentina most of his team mates aren't at the same level and it sees to me he hasn't found a great partnership at Argentina like he has at Barcelona!
Argentina 2-0 Chile
A rare chance to attack for Chile as they win a free kick midway inside the Argentina area. Charles Aranguiz sends the ball into the box but Argentina clear.
Suddenly there's a bit of commotion on the pitch and Arturo Vidal is shown a yellow card as he remonstrates with the referee. Kicking off a bit.
John McEnerney: Leo is outstanding but CR7 gets nod for his success on the international stage also he’s done the biz in the big 3 leagues in the world, no disrespect to CR7’s former teammates there has been some good ones but not like the quality LM has had with Arg & Barca IMO
GOAL - Argentina 2-0 Chile
Paulo Dybala
Argentina are flying!
The Chile defence is split up again as Paulo Dybala runs through, draws the keeper and then dinks the ball into the far corner from a difficult angle.
Chile are rattled.
Argentina 1-0 Chile
Alexis Sanchez is indeed unable to play on and he is replaced by Junior Fernandes.
Sanchez off after just 16 minutes. Not good for Chile or Manchester United.
Argentina 1-0 Chile
Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero link up again as the latter backheels the ball into his team-mate's path. Messi charges forward but a rare poor touch takes the ball away from him and Chile clear.
Meanwhile, bad news for Chile. Alexis Sanchez looks to be done as he walks off the pitch clutching his hamstring.
GOAL - Argentina 1-0 Chile
Sergio Aguero
Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero combine to deadly effect!
They make it look so simple. Messi plays a quick ball forward, immediately wiping out the defence and Aguero is operating on the same wavelength as his early run puts him clear of the defence. The rest is never in doubt as he rounds the keeper and slots in.
Argentina 0-0 Chile
Alexis Sanchez chases a ball but gives up pretty quickly and starts rubbing his hamstring. Another Chile attack comes his way but this time he plays no part in it. He's struggling.
Argentina 0-0 Chile
Bit stop start now with some niggly free-kicks being given. Chile are maintaining their cautious approach after that warning shot from Sergio Aguero.
Argentina 0-0 Chile
First touch for Lionel Messi... and he is quickly the meat in a Chile sandwich as he is crowded out by two opponents. He wins Argentina a free-kick, though, which is taken quickly and ends with Sergio Aguero driving a long ranger wide.
Argentina 0-0 Chile
Chile are being ultra-cautious in these early stages, passing the ball across the back or going backwards if there are no options available in attack. They have had most of the possession though.
Argentina 0-0 Chile
Feisty start as Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso pretty much shoves an opponent to the floor, prompting jeers from the Chile fans.
Argentina 0-0 Chile
Argentina get this third-place play-off game under way.
Argentina v Chile (20:00 BST)
Chile fans and players produce a cracking acapella rendition of the national anthem once the music stops.
That's 1-0 to Chile before kick off, can they pull off a surprise on the pitch?
Lionel Messi is a brilliant player - no doubt - but does his lack of international success prevent him from truly being the best of the best?
Discuss.
Argentina v Chile (20:00 BST)
The players walk out onto the pitch at Arena Corinthians in Brazil.
The stadium is bathed in bright sunshine, brilliant blue skies above the packed out stadium.
Team news
Argentina v Chila (20:00 BST)
Manchester United's Alex Sanchez is also in action as he lines up in the Chile starting XI.
By Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Argentina v Chile (20:00 BST)
Some big names in the Argentina line up as Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala all start.
Starved of international success
Argentina v Chile (20:00 BST)
Admittedly for Lionel Messi this is, more than likely, a nonsense game.
That's because, once again, his hopes of international glory with Argentina have fallen just short after they were beaten 2-0 by Brazil in the semi-final.
As decorated as Messi is at club level, there is a whole lot of white space when checking out the entry under his international success. All that is there is an Olympic gold medal from back in 2008.
There were fears that Messi would announce his (second) international retirement after Argentina's latest failure but he has promised to play on.
Nonsense or not?
Argentina v Chile (20:00 BST)
Oh... hello, what are you doing here?
You do know this is a third-place play-off game, right? A game that is a "nonsense", according to Phil Neville.
He may have a point. He may not. But this is Argentina versus Chile at the Copa America and Lionel Messi is playing.
No game is a nonsense when that little magician is in action.