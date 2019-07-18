Watch: Women's U19 European Championship - Scotland v Norway

The 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship will showcase some of the top women’s under-19 talent from across Europe and will take place in Scotland from 16-28 July 2019. The tournament will act as a qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

There are eight teams taking part split across two groups.

Group A consists of the hosts Scotland, Netherlands, Norway and France, while Group B consists of England, Belgium, Germany and current holders Spain.

After the group stage is complete the tournament will progress straight to semi-finals where the winner of Group A will play the runner-up of Group B and vice-versa.

UEFA's allocation for the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup has not been confirmed but if needed a play-off will be held between the two third-place group finishers to determine a fifth entrant.