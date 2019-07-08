Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana face Tunisia in last 16

Ghana have a free-kick just outside the left corner of the and Andy Yiadom swings it into the box but Hassen Mouez does what all good goalkeeper should so and gathers safely. The goalkeeper is then needlessly tripped by Ghana's John Boye who picks up a silly yellow.
He is quickly joined in the book by Tunisia's Dylan Bronn for complaining.
Post update
Ghana 0-0 Tunisia
But the Ghana corner is headed away at the back post and Tunisia quickly counter. Taha Khenissi thinks he is through on goal for Tunisia but an excellent saving challenge from a sliding Andy Yiadom ends the danger.
Yiadom had to time his tackle well or would've conceded a penalty but he got it spot on.
Post update
Ghana 0-0 Tunisia
An early chance for Ghana as Thomas Partey's low cross is deflected behind by Ferjani Sassi.
Post update
Ghana 0-0 Tunisia
So many empty seats for this one. Not what you would expect for a last-16 tie.
Post update
We're under way.
'Our time to shine'
Ghana v Tunisia
AFC Wimbledon's Ghanaian international Kwesi Appiah has tweeted his support for his country...
Good evening and welcome along to BBC Sport's live text commentary as Ghana take on Tunisia for the right to join Benin, Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, Madagascar, Algeria and the Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.
One spot left
We have seven of the quarter-finalists known for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Which country can become the last one into the final eight?
Post update
Ghana 0-0 Tunisia
Zaha goal takes the Ivory Coast through
Ivory Coast 1-0 Mali
We've already had one last-16 tie today and this is what happened...
Wilfried Zaha scored the winner as the Ivory Coast beat Mali 1-0 to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.
The Crystal Palace forward, who has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, raced on to Sylvain Gbohouo's deep free-kick and got to the ball before Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.
Mali had been wasteful with Moussa Marega and Moussa Djenepo both missing good opportunities when well placed. The Ivory Coast play Algeria in the last eight on Thursday (17:00 BST).
The Elephants have won the competition twice - in 1992 and 2015 - but only advanced through this year's opening phase as runners-up after losing 1-0 to group winners Morocco.
Team news
These are the teams...
Tunisia drew all three of their group games and make three changes from their 0-0 draw against Mauritania on Tuesday with Ferjani Sassi, Ghaylen Chaalei and Taha Khenissi all starting.
Tunisia XI: Mouez, Kechrida, Bronn, Meriah, Hadadi, Sassi, Skhiri, Chaaleli, Msakni, Badri, Khenissi
Two changes for Ghana from the side that started the 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau with Nuhu Kasim back in after a suspension, with Afriyie Acquah also starting.
Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew both start as does Reading's Andy Yiadom.
Ghana: Ofori, Kasim, Baba, Boye, Yiadom, Partey, Acquah, A Ayew, Mubarak, Owusu, J Ayew.
Post update
