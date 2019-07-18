Haugesund v Cliftonville

Result: Ballymena Utd 0-4 Malmo (0-11)

  Is there a plumber in the house?

  2. B36 Torshavn 2-3 Crusaders (2-5 agg)

    Crusaders will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next round

  3. Ballymena United 0-1 Malmo (L)

    Behrang Safari gives the visitors the lead with this stunning strike.

  4. Ballymena United 0-4 Malmo (L)

    Aggregate score 0-11

  5. B36 Torshavn 2-3 Crusaders (FT)

    Aggregate score 2-5

  6. FK Haugesund 5-1 Cliftonville (FT)

    Aggregate score 6-1

