Result: Ballymena Utd 0-4 Malmo (0-11)

Is there a plumber in the house?
B36 Torshavn 2-3 Crusaders (2-5 agg)
Crusaders will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next round
Ballymena United 0-1 Malmo (L)
Behrang Safari gives the visitors the lead with this stunning strike.
Ballymena United 0-4 Malmo (L)
Aggregate score 0-11
B36 Torshavn 2-3 Crusaders (FT)
Aggregate score 2-5
FK Haugesund 5-1 Cliftonville (FT)
Aggregate score 6-1