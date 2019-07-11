Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast face Algeria in quarter-finals

Ivory Coast make two changes, with winger Max Gradel and midfielder Ibrahim Sangare replacing Nicolas Pepe and Jean-Philippe Gbamin in the team.

Algeria are unchanged, with Riyad Mahrez likely to be their key man again.

Algeria: M'Bolhi, Atal, Mandi, Benlamri, Bensebaini, Guedioura, Mahrez, Feghouli, Bennacer, Belaili, Bounedjah

Ivory Coast: Gbohouo, Bagayoko, Traore, Kanon, Coulibaly, Kessie, Sangare, Die, Kodjia, Zaha, Gradel