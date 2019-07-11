Live

Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast face Algeria in quarter-finals

preview
By Emlyn Begley

  2. LINE-UPS

    Ivory Coast v Algeria (17:00 BST)

    Ivory Coast make two changes, with winger Max Gradel and midfielder Ibrahim Sangare replacing Nicolas Pepe and Jean-Philippe Gbamin in the team.

    Algeria are unchanged, with Riyad Mahrez likely to be their key man again.

    Algeria: M'Bolhi, Atal, Mandi, Benlamri, Bensebaini, Guedioura, Mahrez, Feghouli, Bennacer, Belaili, Bounedjah

    Ivory Coast: Gbohouo, Bagayoko, Traore, Kanon, Coulibaly, Kessie, Sangare, Die, Kodjia, Zaha, Gradel

    The Ivory Coast won their second Afcon in 2015 but went out in the group stages last time.

    On their run to the quarters, the Elephants finished second to Morocco in Group D and then edged past Mali 1-0 in the last 16.

    Algeria have only won the Africa Cup of Nations once - all the way back in 1990.

    They are second favourites - behind Senegal - to win this tournament in Egypt.

    The Desert Foxes beat Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania in the group stage before seeing off Guinea 3-0 in the last 16.

    Ivory Coast v Algeria (17:00 BST)

    Hello and welcome to live text commentary of the third Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final, between the Ivory Coast and Algeria in Suez.

