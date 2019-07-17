Newcastle face Wolves in pre-season game after naming Bruce new boss

BBC Newcastle's Newcastle United commentator Matthew Raisbeck:

While it is hard to see how Newcastle could have found an upgrade on Rafael Benitez, many supporters are rather underwhelmed by the idea of Steve Bruce taking over.

With the departure of the hugely popular Spaniard, and the fact takeover talks between owner Mike Ashley and Sheikh Khaled appeared to have stalled, it has been a frustrating summer for United's fans - many of whom are now in rebellious mood and have called for a boycott of St James' Park until Ashley leaves.

Bruce has been a contender for the job in the past and there is little doubt he will be determined to do the best he can for the club he supports.

He will also be less political than Benitez, who regularly clashed with the club over its recruitment policy, in particular, during his three years in charge.

But, the vastly experienced 58-year-old has a huge job on his hands to prepare the Magpies for the new campaign.