Newcastle face Wolves in pre-season game after naming Bruce new boss

Kick-off isn't too far away in China. And while all the attention seems to be off the pitch at Newcastle, there will be a few players hoping to make an impression, knowing Steve Bruce will be watching on.
Bruce has travelled to China but will not meet the players until after the match. Can some of the youngsters give him something to think about?
First-team regulars Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey are among those in the starting XI.
JL: Do Newcastle fans actually think they deserve/could get “better” than Steve Bruce, with the way the club is run?
Steve Bruce has been in managerial employment during every calendar year since his first job with Sheffield United in 1998.
Alice: I mean it’s a bold move to announce plans for relegation in mid-July, we will see how it pans out for us. More to the point: what ‘fan’ would work under an owner who has repeatedly lied and misled the press and fan base?
Analysis - 'Supporters are underwhelmed'
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
BBC Newcastle's Newcastle United commentator Matthew Raisbeck:
While it is hard to see how Newcastle could have found an upgrade on Rafael Benitez, many supporters are rather underwhelmed by the idea of Steve Bruce taking over.
With the departure of the hugely popular Spaniard, and the fact takeover talks between owner Mike Ashley and Sheikh Khaled appeared to have stalled, it has been a frustrating summer for United's fans - many of whom are now in rebellious mood and have called for a boycott of St James' Park until Ashley leaves.
Bruce has been a contender for the job in the past and there is little doubt he will be determined to do the best he can for the club he supports.
He will also be less political than Benitez, who regularly clashed with the club over its recruitment policy, in particular, during his three years in charge.
But, the vastly experienced 58-year-old has a huge job on his hands to prepare the Magpies for the new campaign.
Ralph Racer: Bruce has treated SWFC very poorly, after the support they gave him. I feel sorry for my great club but also for another great club, NUFC.
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
Ahh, I was waiting for this!
Bruce's football career
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
Steve Bruce began his playing career at Gillingham, before moving to Norwich City, Manchester United and Birmingham City.
He first got into management in a player-manager role at Sheffield United.
In a 21-year coaching career since, Bruce has taken charge of a further eight clubs, including a spell in charge of Newcastle's north-east rivals Sunderland.
He has clocked up more than 900 competitive matches.
Richard Newbould: Following the appointment of Steve Bruce as manager I'd like to wish NUFC good luck in their quest to get promoted from the Championship in the 2020-21 season
'He knows what this club means'
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
Lee Charnley, managing director at Newcastle United, said: “Steve has a deep affection for Newcastle United and we are very pleased that a coach with his vast experience and connections to the club and city has joined us.
“Steve knows what this club means to supporters and to the region and he will put his heart and soul into leading our talented group of players with the full support of our staff.
“The hard work for Steve and his team starts immediately and we will be fully prepared for the challenge of a new Premier League season.
“I would place on record my thanks to Ben Dawson, Neil Redfearn and our medical and support staff for the way in which they have worked together to oversee the start of our pre-season preparations.”
Hasan Anfield: I see Mike Ashley's started planning for the 20/21 Championship season already. A big mistake by Newcastle. Relegation beckons.
Bruce - the best of the stats
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
Steve Bruce has managed 392 Premier League games, the seventh-most in the competition's history.
Bruce has suffered relegation from the Premier League twice, in 2005-06 with Birmingham City and 2014-15 with Hull City.
His highest finish in the top-flight was 10th, with Birmingham in 2003-04 and Sunderland in 2010-11.
Among the 33 managers to have managed 200 or more Premier League games, Bruce's win percentage of 28.1% (110 games in 392 games) is the second-lowest.
Chris Hey: Newcastle going with the tried and failed method of appointing a manager from the merry go round instead of looking at younger potentially better coaches.
How did he get on at Wednesday?
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
Bruce saw his Sheffield Wednesday side lose only three times in 18 matches after taking charge on 1 February, leading them to a 12th-place finish in the Championship.
Reserve coaches in place
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
Reserve team coaches Ben Dawson and Neil Redfearn will prepare the players for today's game with Wolves.
Impressing the new boss
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
Yes! We want this.
Stat of the day
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
Steve Bruce has been in managerial employment during every calendar year since his first job with Sheffield United in 1998.
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
Ahh, I was waiting for this!
Ready to go!
Newcastle v Wolves (11:00 BST)
