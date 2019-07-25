Molineux
Live

Europa League qualifying: Wolves 0-0 Crusaders - home side on top

preview
By Emlyn Begley

  1. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Jonny finds Ruben Neves but Philip Lowry throws himself at the ball to block the shot. Brave.

  2. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    I worked on a couple of Africa Cup of Nations games where there were two guys called Adama Traore in the same Mali team. Neither of them were this Adama Traore.

  3. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Adama Traore speeds past Jarlath O'Rourke. I don't think I'll surprise you to much when I say his cross isn't great and Crusaders clear it.

  4. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker leaves one in late on Jarlath O'Rourke. I've seen players booked for less.

  5. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    The ball breaks for Morgan Gibbs-White 20 yards out. He hits a curler towards the top corner. The home fans wait for the net to bulge but it's just past the post.

  6. Post update

    Connah's Quay Nomads are losing 1-0 at home to Partizan Belgrade.

    Follow that here.

  7. Elsewhere...

    Rangers are 1-0 up against Progres Niederkorn.

    Follow it here.

  8. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Ruben Neves blasts one in from distance. It catches a huge deflection and Sean O'Neill catches it on the bounce.

    That's eight shots to one now.

  9. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Wolves keep knocking on the door. (The door is the goal).

    Leander Dendoncker hits a swerving shot from long range which Sean O'Neill parries away.

  10. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Leander Dendoncker is offside as he chests down a long ball forward. The Belgian's loan move to Wolves from Anderlecht became permanent this summer.

  11. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    It does feel like a Wolves goal is coming.

  12. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Wolves play their corner short and Joao Moutinho's cross is headed over the bar by Ryan Bennett.

  13. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Brilliant play by Wolves forward Diogo Jota. He wins the ball and dances past three defenders before a wonderful sliding tackle by Sean Ward to block his goalbound shot.

  14. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Crusaders keeper Sean O'Neill is having a great game. This time he comes off his line to take the ball off the feet of Jonny, who had controlled a cross-field pass in the box. The Spaniard would have had a good chance there if the keeper had stayed put.

  15. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Morgan Gibbs-White, playing in an unfamiliar centre forward role, gets a head onto this free-kick but Sean O'Neill saves again.

  16. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Adama Traore takes on and beats Jarlath O'Rourke, who has to hack the unpredictable Wolves winger down. He's slightly lucky to avoid a yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    The second leg is next Thursday (1 August).

    The next round starts the following week, with the winners of this facing either Pyunik of Armenia or Czech side Jablonec.

    Pyunik won their home leg 2-1 earlier today.

  18. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    Crusaders are only part-time. Their goalkeeper Sean O'Neill used to play Gaelic football for Antrim.

  19. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    A Wolves free-kick bounces round the box and teenager Morgan Gibbs-White - who is going to have a very big season - heads it into the hands of Sean O'Neill.

  20. Post update

    Wolves 0-0 Crusaders

    It's a fantastic atmosphere at Molineux. It's good to see a Premier League team take Europa League qualifiers seriously. I've had to sit through too much of West Ham and Burnley playing weakened teams in the past few years.

