Europa League qualifying: Wolves 0-0 Crusaders - home side on top

Ruben Neves blasts one in from distance. It catches a huge deflection and Sean O'Neill catches it on the bounce.
That's eight shots to one now.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Wolves keep knocking on the door. (The door is the goal).
Leander Dendoncker hits a swerving shot from long range which Sean O'Neill parries away.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Leander Dendoncker is offside as he chests down a long ball forward. The Belgian's loan move to Wolves from Anderlecht became permanent this summer.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
It does feel like a Wolves goal is coming.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Wolves play their corner short and Joao Moutinho's cross is headed over the bar by Ryan Bennett.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Brilliant play by Wolves forward Diogo Jota. He wins the ball and dances past three defenders before a wonderful sliding tackle by Sean Ward to block his goalbound shot.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Crusaders keeper Sean O'Neill is having a great game. This time he comes off his line to take the ball off the feet of Jonny, who had controlled a cross-field pass in the box. The Spaniard would have had a good chance there if the keeper had stayed put.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Morgan Gibbs-White, playing in an unfamiliar centre forward role, gets a head onto this free-kick but Sean O'Neill saves again.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Adama Traore takes on and beats Jarlath O'Rourke, who has to hack the unpredictable Wolves winger down. He's slightly lucky to avoid a yellow card.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
The second leg is next Thursday (1 August).
The next round starts the following week, with the winners of this facing either Pyunik of Armenia or Czech side Jablonec.
Pyunik won their home leg 2-1 earlier today.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Crusaders are only part-time. Their goalkeeper Sean O'Neill used to play Gaelic football for Antrim.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
A Wolves free-kick bounces round the box and teenager Morgan Gibbs-White - who is going to have a very big season - heads it into the hands of Sean O'Neill.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
It's a fantastic atmosphere at Molineux. It's good to see a Premier League team take Europa League qualifiers seriously. I've had to sit through too much of West Ham and Burnley playing weakened teams in the past few years.
Live Reporting
By Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Jonny finds Ruben Neves but Philip Lowry throws himself at the ball to block the shot. Brave.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
I worked on a couple of Africa Cup of Nations games where there were two guys called Adama Traore in the same Mali team. Neither of them were this Adama Traore.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Adama Traore speeds past Jarlath O'Rourke. I don't think I'll surprise you to much when I say his cross isn't great and Crusaders clear it.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker leaves one in late on Jarlath O'Rourke. I've seen players booked for less.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
The ball breaks for Morgan Gibbs-White 20 yards out. He hits a curler towards the top corner. The home fans wait for the net to bulge but it's just past the post.
Post update
Connah's Quay Nomads are losing 1-0 at home to Partizan Belgrade.
Follow that here.
Elsewhere...
Rangers are 1-0 up against Progres Niederkorn.
Follow it here.
Post update
Wolves 0-0 Crusaders
