Abraham gives Chelsea lead over Barcelona

Lovely link up play from Antoine Griezmann as he plays a nice one-two before sending an angled drive over the bar.
That's probably it for this half.
Get involved #bbcfootball
Keith Chapman: I think Mount will play more first team under Lampard which is very good as Mount is talented. Our pre-season results are looking okay but league and cup matters mo.
Post update
Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea
Gaps at the back again, but this time it is Chelsea's defence that is wide open.
Ousmane Dembélé is able to jink his way across the edge of the area to line up his shot but his low effort is straight at Kepa in the Chelsea goal.
Post update
Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea
Christian Pulisic races towards goal as Chelsea attack. He's all alone so goes for goal... into the sidenetting.
Impressed so far by Pulisic, his ability to get past players is particularly eye-catching.
Post update
Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea
Emerson just can't quite keep the ball in on the left, a lucky escape for Barcelona because they had no-one at all down that side of the pitch. Barcelona are so open at the back.
GOAL - Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea
Tammy Abraham
That more than makes amends for that earlier miss by Tammy Abraham!
Sergio Busquets is caught out by Jorginho being incredibly far up the pitch and the Barcelona midfielder's attempted pass rebounds off the Chelsea man and straight into Abraham's path. The Chelsea number 9 keeps his cool, rounding the keeper and slotting in.
Get involved #bbcfootball
Steve in Milan: SFL has my full support. Pre season is about fitness and for a new manager getting to know your players, nobody is questioning klopp for his pre season results.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Thirty minutes gone and it is pretty even so far.
Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé are showing signs of a promising partnership for Barcelona, while Chelsea have had the better chances, just the finishing that has let them down.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are on the attack again and they are finding some good space in the final third at the moment.
A lovely cutback by Cesar Azpilicueta finds Christian Pulisic unmarked in the box but his first-time effort scuffs wide of goal. Probably should have got it on target, but Pulisic has been getting in all the right positions so far.
Get involved #bbcfootball
Any Chelsea fans knocking around? What's your thoughts on Frank Lampard's tenure so far? Encouraged by what you have seen in pre-season, despite mixed results?
Which of the club's youngsters are you most excited about under Lampard's tutelage?
Let us know via #bbcfootball
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Fair play to Mason Mount. From the Championship to facing Barcelona and, so far, he hasn't looked out of place.
He's not short of confidence either as he gets a yard on Samuel Umtiti and has a go from distance. Over the bar, but worth the try.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Oh Tammy, Tammy, Tammy! What a miss!
A great chance for Chelsea as Christian Pulisic gets the ball with his back to goal. He turns, darts into the area and then smashes an effort at goal. Marc-André ter Stegen parries, putting the ball straight to Abraham's feet, who somehow balloons the ball over from four yards out.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
The money men at Barcelona will be grimacing as Antoine Griezmann, bought for a cool 120m euros, is down injured and in visible pain after a crunching challenge by Jorginho.
He rocks on the floor clutching his leg for a bit but after a bit of treatment from the Barcelona medical staff he is okay to continue.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Brilliant block to deny Chelsea by... Tammy Abraham. Pedro has a go from just outside the area, it is goal-bound but poor Abraham can't get out of the way quick enough and takes the full force of the effort in the chest. Ouch.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Nice football from Barcelona and the Spanish side are almost in as Antoine Griezmann catches out the Chelsea defence with a neat flick but Ousmane Dembele is just beaten to the ball by an alert Kepa.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Andreas Christensen is under pressure from Antoine Griezmann as the new Barcelona forward races after a ball down the left. Christensen takes no chances and smacks the ball out of play.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Big battle in the curly hair stakes as Antoine Griezmann and David Luiz hustle for possession of the ball on the edge of the Chelsea area. Luiz wins both the battle for the possession and best bouffant, passing the ball back to his keeper.
This game has all the hallmarks of a pre-season friendly played in sweltering conditions. Slow and steady from both sides.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea have lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Tammy Abraham as the out-and-out striker and Pedro, Mount and Pulisic behind. It's quite narrow but they are getting down the flanks quite regularly as Emerson whips in a low cross from the left that is hooked away.
Live Reporting
By Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Post update
HALF-TIME
Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea
There goes the half-time whistle.
So far so good for Chelsea.
Post update
Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea
Lovely link up play from Antoine Griezmann as he plays a nice one-two before sending an angled drive over the bar.
That's probably it for this half.
Get involved #bbcfootball
Keith Chapman: I think Mount will play more first team under Lampard which is very good as Mount is talented. Our pre-season results are looking okay but league and cup matters mo.
Post update
Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea
Gaps at the back again, but this time it is Chelsea's defence that is wide open.
Ousmane Dembélé is able to jink his way across the edge of the area to line up his shot but his low effort is straight at Kepa in the Chelsea goal.
Post update
Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea
Christian Pulisic races towards goal as Chelsea attack. He's all alone so goes for goal... into the sidenetting.
Impressed so far by Pulisic, his ability to get past players is particularly eye-catching.
Post update
Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea
Emerson just can't quite keep the ball in on the left, a lucky escape for Barcelona because they had no-one at all down that side of the pitch. Barcelona are so open at the back.
GOAL - Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea
Tammy Abraham
That more than makes amends for that earlier miss by Tammy Abraham!
Sergio Busquets is caught out by Jorginho being incredibly far up the pitch and the Barcelona midfielder's attempted pass rebounds off the Chelsea man and straight into Abraham's path. The Chelsea number 9 keeps his cool, rounding the keeper and slotting in.
Get involved #bbcfootball
Steve in Milan: SFL has my full support. Pre season is about fitness and for a new manager getting to know your players, nobody is questioning klopp for his pre season results.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Thirty minutes gone and it is pretty even so far.
Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé are showing signs of a promising partnership for Barcelona, while Chelsea have had the better chances, just the finishing that has let them down.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are on the attack again and they are finding some good space in the final third at the moment.
A lovely cutback by Cesar Azpilicueta finds Christian Pulisic unmarked in the box but his first-time effort scuffs wide of goal. Probably should have got it on target, but Pulisic has been getting in all the right positions so far.
Get involved #bbcfootball
Any Chelsea fans knocking around? What's your thoughts on Frank Lampard's tenure so far? Encouraged by what you have seen in pre-season, despite mixed results?
Which of the club's youngsters are you most excited about under Lampard's tutelage?
Let us know via #bbcfootball
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Fair play to Mason Mount. From the Championship to facing Barcelona and, so far, he hasn't looked out of place.
He's not short of confidence either as he gets a yard on Samuel Umtiti and has a go from distance. Over the bar, but worth the try.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Oh Tammy, Tammy, Tammy! What a miss!
A great chance for Chelsea as Christian Pulisic gets the ball with his back to goal. He turns, darts into the area and then smashes an effort at goal. Marc-André ter Stegen parries, putting the ball straight to Abraham's feet, who somehow balloons the ball over from four yards out.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
The money men at Barcelona will be grimacing as Antoine Griezmann, bought for a cool 120m euros, is down injured and in visible pain after a crunching challenge by Jorginho.
He rocks on the floor clutching his leg for a bit but after a bit of treatment from the Barcelona medical staff he is okay to continue.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Brilliant block to deny Chelsea by... Tammy Abraham. Pedro has a go from just outside the area, it is goal-bound but poor Abraham can't get out of the way quick enough and takes the full force of the effort in the chest. Ouch.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Nice football from Barcelona and the Spanish side are almost in as Antoine Griezmann catches out the Chelsea defence with a neat flick but Ousmane Dembele is just beaten to the ball by an alert Kepa.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Andreas Christensen is under pressure from Antoine Griezmann as the new Barcelona forward races after a ball down the left. Christensen takes no chances and smacks the ball out of play.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Big battle in the curly hair stakes as Antoine Griezmann and David Luiz hustle for possession of the ball on the edge of the Chelsea area. Luiz wins both the battle for the possession and best bouffant, passing the ball back to his keeper.
This game has all the hallmarks of a pre-season friendly played in sweltering conditions. Slow and steady from both sides.
Post update
Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea have lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Tammy Abraham as the out-and-out striker and Pedro, Mount and Pulisic behind. It's quite narrow but they are getting down the flanks quite regularly as Emerson whips in a low cross from the left that is hooked away.