Rooney linked with Derby coaching role and latest transfer news

Another day, another rumour that an ex-Premier League legend is to return to English football This time, it's Wayne Rooney's turn in the spotlight. Derby County are reportedly keen to sign the former Manchester United star as a player-coach. The ex-England skipper still has over two seasons left on the contract he signed with Major League Soccer team DC United last summer. Full story here.
Costa del Salford
It's a rather glorious morning here in Salford Quays.
The sun is beaming into the office, I've got a brew in hand and we're days away from the new Premier League season.
Don't kill my vibe.
Deadline Day eve eve
58 hours and counting until the transfer window slams shut, and the rumour mill is in overdrive.
Will your team get that last-minute signing over the line?
What are the latest comings and goings?
Well, I'm pleased to announce you're in exactly the right place.
Welcome to Tuesday's live Deadline Day eve eve coverage.