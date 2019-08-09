Premier League build-up and news conferences

Can you believe it's been 94 days since Man City won the league on the final day of the season?! I've practically blinked and it's already mid-August.
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Post update
Can you believe it's been 94 days since Man City won the league on the final day of the season?!
I've practically blinked and it's already mid-August.
Post update
My commute into the office at 05:00 BST was dark, damp and dreary.
Lightning and torrential rain isn't exactly how you want the start the day.
But the storm soon passed, making way for a calm morning in Salford Quays.
I even walked onto the piazza to be met with a funfair - I've eyed up the Waltzers for a post-shift adrenaline rush.
What a Friday this is shaping up to be...
The Premier League is BACK!
The day has finally arrived.
9 August 2019.
The day the Premier League finally makes a return into our lives.
I, for one, can’t contain my excitement and will be here all day to gear you up for another brilliant top flight campaign.
#FridayFeeling is through the roof right now.