Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's commentaries

    All matches kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

    National League

    Chorley v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Lancasher and BBC Tees

    Eastleigh v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Solent

    Ebbsfleet United v Notts County - BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Nottingham

    FC Halifax Town v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Lancashire

    Harrogate Town v Stockport County - BBC Radio York

    Sutton United v Dover - BBC Radio Kent

    Torquay United v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Surrey (17:30 BST kick-off)

    Woking v Solihull Moors - BBC Surrey

    Wrexham v Barnet - BBC Radio Wales

    Yeovil Town v Maidemnhead United - BBC Somerset

    National League North

    Hereford FC v Brackley Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Southport v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

