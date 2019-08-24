Listen: Monday's non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's commentaries

    All matches kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

    National League

    AFC Fylde v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio York

    Aldershot Town v Sutton United - BBC Surrey

    Barnet v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

    Barrow AFC v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Cumbria

    Boreham Wood v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Three Counties Radio and BBC Radio Kent

    Dagenham & Redbridge v Yeovil Town - BBC Somerset

    Dover Athletic v Woking - BBC Radio Kent and BBC Surrey

    Hartlepool United v Wrexham - BBC Tees and BBC Radio Wales

    Notts County v Chorley - BBC Radio Nottingham and BBC Radio Lancashire

    Solihull Moors v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent (17:45 BST kick-off)

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Leamington - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Boston United v Altrincham - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Chester v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Kettering Town v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    York City v Gateshead - BBC Radio York

