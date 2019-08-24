Listen: Monday's non-league commentaries
All times stated are UK
Today's commentaries
All matches kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated
National League
AFC Fylde v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio York
Aldershot Town v Sutton United - BBC Surrey
Barnet v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon
Barrow AFC v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Cumbria
Boreham Wood v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Three Counties Radio and BBC Radio Kent
Dagenham & Redbridge v Yeovil Town - BBC Somerset
Dover Athletic v Woking - BBC Radio Kent and BBC Surrey
Hartlepool United v Wrexham - BBC Tees and BBC Radio Wales
Notts County v Chorley - BBC Radio Nottingham and BBC Radio Lancashire
Solihull Moors v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent (17:45 BST kick-off)
National League North
AFC Telford United v Leamington - BBC Radio Shropshire
Boston United v Altrincham - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Chester v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Kettering Town v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester
York City v Gateshead - BBC Radio York