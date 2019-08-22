Europa League: Linfield v Qarabag

Linfield manager David Healy will have done plenty of
Team news
Linfield v Qarabag
David Healy makes five changes from Saturday's defeat to Coleraine as Mark Stafford, Jimmy Callacher, Bastien Hery, Shayne Lavery and Niall Quinn all return to the starting line-up.
Andrew Waterworth, Kirk Millar, Daniel Kearns and Jordan Stewart are all named among a strong-looking substitutes bench.
Qarabag are without the suspended Richard Almeida, but keep an eye out for Spanish winger Jaime Romero, who scored twice against Dundalk earlier this summer. Frenchman Abdellah Zoubir on the right will also provide plenty of headaches for Chris Casement.
Former Everton striker Magaye Gueye is named on the Qarabag bench.
Being knocked out of the Champions League can often spell
the end of a club’s European adventure.
For Linfield, however, it was just the beginning.
Soundly beaten 6-0 on aggregate by Rosenborg, the Blues
refused to let that crush their European dreams.
Now, having seen off HB Torshavn and FK Sutjeska, they stand
180 minutes away from the Europa League group stages, where they would rub shoulders with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma.
Although they go into
tonight’s play-off clash with Qarabag as huge underdogs – after all, the Azerbaijan
champions took two points off Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in 2017 –
this is an occasion to savour for the Irish Premiership champions.
Having already returned the Blues to the top of the local
game, David Healy has the chance to write another exciting chapter in the Linfield history books.
As he pointed out during his pre-match press conference on
Tuesday evening, this tie will be the two biggest games of his managerial
career.
Whatever happens, it’s going to be a big night for the Belfast club inside Windsor Park.
Linfield manager David Healy will have done plenty of homework on Qarabag ahead of tonight’s tie – and he got a good head start thanks to help from Dundalk.
The League of Ireland Premier Division holders and current leaders lost 4-1 on aggregate to the Azerbaijani champions in a Champions League qualifier in July, after drawing the first leg 1-1 at home.
The word from the Lilywhites is be wary of their wide men – with assistant manager Ruaidhri Higgins describing Jaime Romero and Abdellah Zoubir as the best they have come up against in their European outings in recent years.
Team news
Linfield v Qarabag
David Healy makes five changes from Saturday's defeat to Coleraine as Mark Stafford, Jimmy Callacher, Bastien Hery, Shayne Lavery and Niall Quinn all return to the starting line-up.
Andrew Waterworth, Kirk Millar, Daniel Kearns and Jordan Stewart are all named among a strong-looking substitutes bench.
Qarabag are without the suspended Richard Almeida, but keep an eye out for Spanish winger Jaime Romero, who scored twice against Dundalk earlier this summer. Frenchman Abdellah Zoubir on the right will also provide plenty of headaches for Chris Casement.
Former Everton striker Magaye Gueye is named on the Qarabag bench.
Linfield: Ferguson, Casement, Stafford, Callacher, M Clarke, Mulgrew, Mitchell, Hery, Cooper, Quinn, Lavery
Subs: Moore, Larkin, Waterworth, Stewart, Millar, Kearns, McGivern
Qarabag: Vagner, Garayev, Medvedev, Michel, Romero, Dani Quintana, Emreli, Sadygov, Zoubir, Rherras, Huseyn
Subs: Magomedaliyev, Ailton, Slavchev, Abdullayev, Ibrahimli, Hajiyev, Gueye
The Blues dare to dream
Linfield v Qarabag
Being knocked out of the Champions League can often spell the end of a club’s European adventure.
For Linfield, however, it was just the beginning.
Soundly beaten 6-0 on aggregate by Rosenborg, the Blues refused to let that crush their European dreams.
Now, having seen off HB Torshavn and FK Sutjeska, they stand 180 minutes away from the Europa League group stages, where they would rub shoulders with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma.
Although they go into tonight’s play-off clash with Qarabag as huge underdogs – after all, the Azerbaijan champions took two points off Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in 2017 – this is an occasion to savour for the Irish Premiership champions.
Having already returned the Blues to the top of the local game, David Healy has the chance to write another exciting chapter in the Linfield history books.
As he pointed out during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday evening, this tie will be the two biggest games of his managerial career.
Whatever happens, it’s going to be a big night for the Belfast club inside Windsor Park.