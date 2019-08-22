Europa League: Linfield v Qarabag

Linfield manager David Healy will have done plenty of homework on Qarabag ahead of tonight’s tie – and he got a good head start thanks to help from Dundalk.

The League of Ireland Premier Division holders and current leaders lost 4-1 on aggregate to the Azerbaijani champions in a Champions League qualifier in July, after drawing the first leg 1-1 at home.

The word from the Lilywhites is be wary of their wide men – with assistant manager Ruaidhri Higgins describing Jaime Romero and Abdellah Zoubir as the best they have come up against in their European outings in recent years.