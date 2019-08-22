Linfield manager David Healy
Europa League: Linfield v Qarabag

By Matt Gault

  1. Quiz time!

    Linfield v Qarabag

    If you have some free time before kick-off, why not test your Linfield knowledge and see if you can remember the Blues' starting XI for their Champions League qualifier against Celtic in 2017?

    Click here to give it a try!

  2. Helping hands across the border

    Linfield v Qarabag

    Mark Sterling

    BBC Sport NI at Windsor Park

    Linfield manager David Healy will have done plenty of homework on Qarabag ahead of tonight’s tie – and he got a good head start thanks to help from Dundalk.

    The League of Ireland Premier Division holders and current leaders lost 4-1 on aggregate to the Azerbaijani champions in a Champions League qualifier in July, after drawing the first leg 1-1 at home.

    The word from the Lilywhites is be wary of their wide men – with assistant manager Ruaidhri Higgins describing Jaime Romero and Abdellah Zoubir as the best they have come up against in their European outings in recent years.

  3. Team news

    Linfield v Qarabag

    David Healy makes five changes from Saturday's defeat to Coleraine as Mark Stafford, Jimmy Callacher, Bastien Hery, Shayne Lavery and Niall Quinn all return to the starting line-up.

    Andrew Waterworth, Kirk Millar, Daniel Kearns and Jordan Stewart are all named among a strong-looking substitutes bench.

    Qarabag are without the suspended Richard Almeida, but keep an eye out for Spanish winger Jaime Romero, who scored twice against Dundalk earlier this summer. Frenchman Abdellah Zoubir on the right will also provide plenty of headaches for Chris Casement.

    Former Everton striker Magaye Gueye is named on the Qarabag bench.

    Linfield: Ferguson, Casement, Stafford, Callacher, M Clarke, Mulgrew, Mitchell, Hery, Cooper, Quinn, Lavery

    Subs: Moore, Larkin, Waterworth, Stewart, Millar, Kearns, McGivern

    Qarabag: Vagner, Garayev, Medvedev, Michel, Romero, Dani Quintana, Emreli, Sadygov, Zoubir, Rherras, Huseyn

    Subs: Magomedaliyev, Ailton, Slavchev, Abdullayev, Ibrahimli, Hajiyev, Gueye

    Linfield team
  4. The Blues dare to dream

    Linfield v Qarabag

    Being knocked out of the Champions League can often spell the end of a club’s European adventure.

    For Linfield, however, it was just the beginning.

    Soundly beaten 6-0 on aggregate by Rosenborg, the Blues refused to let that crush their European dreams.

    Now, having seen off HB Torshavn and FK Sutjeska, they stand 180 minutes away from the Europa League group stages, where they would rub shoulders with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma.

    Although they go into tonight’s play-off clash with Qarabag as huge underdogs – after all, the Azerbaijan champions took two points off Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in 2017 – this is an occasion to savour for the Irish Premiership champions.

    Having already returned the Blues to the top of the local game, David Healy has the chance to write another exciting chapter in the Linfield history books.

    As he pointed out during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday evening, this tie will be the two biggest games of his managerial career.

    Whatever happens, it’s going to be a big night for the Belfast club inside Windsor Park.

