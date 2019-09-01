Listen: Tuesday's non-league football

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 BST

    National League

    Dover Athletic v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent

    Eastleigh v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Solent

    Harrogate Town v Chorley - BBC Radio York & BBC Radio Lancashire

    Notts County v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Woking v Torquay United - BBC Surrey & BBC Radio Devon

    Wrexham v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Wales

    Yeovil Town v Sutton United - BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Gloucester City - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top