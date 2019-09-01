Listen: Tuesday's non-league football
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST
National League
Dover Athletic v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent
Eastleigh v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Solent
Harrogate Town v Chorley - BBC Radio York & BBC Radio Lancashire
Notts County v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Nottingham
Woking v Torquay United - BBC Surrey & BBC Radio Devon
Wrexham v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Wales
Yeovil Town v Sutton United - BBC Radio Somerset
National League North
AFC Telford United v Gloucester City - BBC Radio Shropshire