Watch: Northern Ireland v Norway UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifying

Kenny Shiels takes charge of his first game as manager
having succeeded Alfie Wylie in May.
However, while women’s football management may be a new
experience for the former Derry City boss, Norway are a familiar challenge for
the players having faced them twice during World Cup qualifying.
Martin Sjogren’s side ran out comfortable winners on both
occasions - 4-1 in Oslo and 3-0 at Shamrock Park – and, although there are
plenty of reasons for Shiels to be positive, picking up three points against
the team ranked 12th in the world is going to be a big ask.
Caroline Graham Hansen is one of several Norway stars to
watch out for. The winger recently signed for Barcelona having spent five years
at Wolfsburg. She has 26 goals in 76 caps for the Scandinavians.
But the main thing will be putting in a spirited display on
the Shore Road to boost confidence ahead of Monday’s testing trip to Newport to
face Wales.
Live Reporting
By Matt Gault
All times stated are UK
GOAL
Northern Ireland 0-1 Norway
The visitors have taken an early lead!
Hansen causing early headache
Northern Ireland 0-0 Norway
Caroline Hansen is a classy player and she offers an early glimpse at her quality from wide as she drifts past a couple of Northern Ireland defenders before winning a corner.
Kick-off!
Northern Ireland 0-0 Norway
We're under way at Seaview!
Get well soon, Laura!
Northern Ireland v Norway
Laura Rafferty posts an update after undergoing surgery on her ACL injury. We hope to see her back with Northern Ireland soon!
Kenny's reign begins!
Northern Ireland v Norway
It’s a new era for Northern Ireland.
Kenny Shiels takes charge of his first game as manager having succeeded Alfie Wylie in May.
However, while women’s football management may be a new experience for the former Derry City boss, Norway are a familiar challenge for the players having faced them twice during World Cup qualifying.
Martin Sjogren’s side ran out comfortable winners on both occasions - 4-1 in Oslo and 3-0 at Shamrock Park – and, although there are plenty of reasons for Shiels to be positive, picking up three points against the team ranked 12th in the world is going to be a big ask.
Caroline Graham Hansen is one of several Norway stars to watch out for. The winger recently signed for Barcelona having spent five years at Wolfsburg. She has 26 goals in 76 caps for the Scandinavians.
But the main thing will be putting in a spirited display on the Shore Road to boost confidence ahead of Monday’s testing trip to Newport to face Wales.
Northern Ireland: Burns, Newborough, Vance, McFadden, Nelson, Hutton, McCarron, Furness, Holdaway, McKenna, Magill
Subs: Higgins, Flaherty, Callaghan, Wade, Johnson, Montgomery, Holloway, Bell, White
Norway: Fiskerstrand, Wold, Thorisdottir, Mjelde, Boe Risa, Graham Hansen, Utland, Engen, Reiten, Minde, Saevik
Subs: Bogstad, Hjelmseth, Hansen, Thorsnes, Hansen, Eikeland, Maanum, Leine, Nautnes