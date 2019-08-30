Northern Ireland v Norway
Live

Watch: Northern Ireland v Norway UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifying

preview
359
viewing this page

Use the icon to watch Northern Ireland v Norway.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Matt Gault

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL

    Northern Ireland 0-1 Norway

    The visitors have taken an early lead!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Hansen causing early headache

    Northern Ireland 0-0 Norway

    Caroline Hansen is a classy player and she offers an early glimpse at her quality from wide as she drifts past a couple of Northern Ireland defenders before winning a corner.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Kick-off!

    Northern Ireland 0-0 Norway

    We're under way at Seaview!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Get well soon, Laura!

    Northern Ireland v Norway

    Laura Rafferty posts an update after undergoing surgery on her ACL injury. We hope to see her back with Northern Ireland soon!

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Kenny's reign begins!

    Northern Ireland v Norway

    It’s a new era for Northern Ireland.

    Kenny Shiels takes charge of his first game as manager having succeeded Alfie Wylie in May.

    However, while women’s football management may be a new experience for the former Derry City boss, Norway are a familiar challenge for the players having faced them twice during World Cup qualifying.

    Martin Sjogren’s side ran out comfortable winners on both occasions - 4-1 in Oslo and 3-0 at Shamrock Park – and, although there are plenty of reasons for Shiels to be positive, picking up three points against the team ranked 12th in the world is going to be a big ask.

    Caroline Graham Hansen is one of several Norway stars to watch out for. The winger recently signed for Barcelona having spent five years at Wolfsburg. She has 26 goals in 76 caps for the Scandinavians.

    But the main thing will be putting in a spirited display on the Shore Road to boost confidence ahead of Monday’s testing trip to Newport to face Wales.

    Northern Ireland: Burns, Newborough, Vance, McFadden, Nelson, Hutton, McCarron, Furness, Holdaway, McKenna, Magill

    Subs: Higgins, Flaherty, Callaghan, Wade, Johnson, Montgomery, Holloway, Bell, White

    Norway: Fiskerstrand, Wold, Thorisdottir, Mjelde, Boe Risa, Graham Hansen, Utland, Engen, Reiten, Minde, Saevik

    Subs: Bogstad, Hjelmseth, Hansen, Thorsnes, Hansen, Eikeland, Maanum, Leine, Nautnes

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top