Watch: Northern Ireland v Norway UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifying

It’s a new era for Northern Ireland.

Kenny Shiels takes charge of his first game as manager having succeeded Alfie Wylie in May.

However, while women’s football management may be a new experience for the former Derry City boss, Norway are a familiar challenge for the players having faced them twice during World Cup qualifying.

Martin Sjogren’s side ran out comfortable winners on both occasions - 4-1 in Oslo and 3-0 at Shamrock Park – and, although there are plenty of reasons for Shiels to be positive, picking up three points against the team ranked 12th in the world is going to be a big ask.

Caroline Graham Hansen is one of several Norway stars to watch out for. The winger recently signed for Barcelona having spent five years at Wolfsburg. She has 26 goals in 76 caps for the Scandinavians.

But the main thing will be putting in a spirited display on the Shore Road to boost confidence ahead of Monday’s testing trip to Newport to face Wales.

Northern Ireland: Burns, Newborough, Vance, McFadden, Nelson, Hutton, McCarron, Furness, Holdaway, McKenna, Magill

Subs: Higgins, Flaherty, Callaghan, Wade, Johnson, Montgomery, Holloway, Bell, White

Norway: Fiskerstrand, Wold, Thorisdottir, Mjelde, Boe Risa, Graham Hansen, Utland, Engen, Reiten, Minde, Saevik

Subs: Bogstad, Hjelmseth, Hansen, Thorsnes, Hansen, Eikeland, Maanum, Leine, Nautnes