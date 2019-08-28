Live

Reaction as Bury expelled from EFL & Bolton given 14 days

preview
4,830
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Graham Gee: Incredible to think, not only have Bury FC been going for 134 years - they have not played since they were PROMOTED in May !! The authorities sit back and do nothing

    Craig Stevanato: The EFL aren't blameless in the Bury and Bolton situations. Their so called 'fit and proper person' test is nothing of the sort. They should be ashamed.

    More on that coming up, Craig

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Quote Message: It is terribly sad. The people who are going to suffer is the fans. from Greg Dyke
    Greg Dyke
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Rory Campbell and Henry Newman from C&N Sporting Risk who pulled out of their deal to buy Bury yesterday are on 5 live Breakfast now.

    We'll have their comments for you shortly.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. The programme that will never be printed

    Here is what the programme for Bury's home match against Doncaster on Saturday would have looked like.

    It features long-standing Shakers fan Kenny

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcboxing or text 81111 (UK only)

    Phil World: A sad day for football and genuinely feel for Bury fans. As @Official_Darlo have shown, you can come back, they may not be at the level they were but they have a club that they own and not someone nowhere near fit and proper to run a business

    Jennyversesport: The state of football. And maybe society generally when finance, and its mismanagement, can lead to a community being torn apart like this. Feel awful for Bury supporters.

    Pakkana:The occurance with bury makes you wonder what the future holds for currents clubs in the EFLs grasp, corruption isn't the word for this act but turning a blind eye to it is.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. One Scottish club proves there could still be hope...

    Scottish club Clydebank FC disappeared in 2002, and they are now reborn.

    Here's how there could still be hope for Bury, from one club which has risen from the dead.

    Full story

    Grace McGibbon - Clydebank FC chair
    Copyright: Clydebank FC chair
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 134 years of history

    Can Bury bounce back in some way?

    Bury FC fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. EFL gives club 14-day expulsion threat

    Bolton Wanderers have been given a stay of execution, so to speak.

    The club faced the same fate as fellow North West Bury last night, but the EFL has given them 14 days to find a buyer.

    However, Bolton could still be expelled today if they go into liquidation.

    Full story right here

    Bolton FC
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Dyspraxia Daddy: Horrible to wake up and see what's happened to Bury Football Club. People make comparisons with wages of big PL stars but the problems are closer to home. Poor vetting of owners and lack of support from the EFL. Hope some part of the club can bounce back

    Stephen Lloyd: Feeling it for the Bury supporters this morning, and it seems unjust that Bolton are being treated so leniently when they have been in a mess far longer. Time to tighten up the fit and proper criteria.

    SMS Message: It's a terrible day for football. The only good that can come of this terrible situation is a reform of how potential owners are screened and vetted. This should come about from an independent enquiry from Patrick, Ipswich
    Patrick, Ipswich
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Stand by for 5 Live analysis from Gigg lane

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Business reporter Sean Farrington is down at Gigg lane speaking to fans this morning.

    Tune in.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Dear Bury fans, Bolton fans, football fans, sport fans & anyone with a heart,

    What do you make of what has happened to Bury FC?

    Kind regards,

    #bbcfootball

    Bury coffin
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. 'The End?'

    ...sadly, yes

    The Independent
    Copyright: The Independent
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. 'Fight clubs'

    The Mirror has focused on the fate of Bury and Bolton, with the latter still at risk.

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. 'On the brink'

    The Guardian

    The Guardian has clearly gone to print before the EFL's decision to throw Bury out of League One.

    But they've gone with a powerful image on their back page

    The Guardian
    Copyright: The Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Last-ditch bid fails as Bury expelled

    Here's the full round-up with all the details as a last-ditch attempt by C&N Sporting Risk fell through.

    The League One club had been given until 17:00 BST on Tuesday to complete the deal, having been granted an extension to Friday's initial deadline.

    Bury are the first team to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992.

    Bury FC
    Copyright: Getty
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. A dreadful, sad day for Bury

    If you're just waking up, the worst news possible for Bury fans was announced late last night as their club was officially expelled from the English Football League.

    We'll bring you all the analysis and reaction as one of England's longest-standing clubs is no more.

    Bury fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top