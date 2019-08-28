Reaction as Bury expelled from EFL & Bolton given 14 days

Phil World: A sad day for football and genuinely feel for Bury fans. As @Official_Darlo have shown, you can come back, they may not be at the level they were but they have a club that they own and not someone nowhere near fit and proper to run a business
Jennyversesport: The state of football. And maybe society generally when finance, and its mismanagement, can lead to a community being torn apart like this. Feel awful for Bury supporters.
Pakkana:The occurance with bury makes you wonder what the future holds for currents clubs in the EFLs grasp, corruption isn't the word for this act but turning a blind eye to it is.
One Scottish club proves there could still be hope...
Scottish club Clydebank FC disappeared in 2002, and they are now reborn.
Here's how there could still be hope for Bury, from one club which has risen from the dead.
Dyspraxia Daddy: Horrible to wake up and see what's happened to Bury Football Club. People make comparisons with wages of big PL stars but the problems are closer to home. Poor vetting of owners and lack of support from the EFL. Hope some part of the club can bounce back
Stephen Lloyd: Feeling it for the Bury supporters this morning, and it seems unjust that Bolton are being treated so leniently when they have been in a mess far longer. Time to tighten up the fit and proper criteria.
SMS Message: It's a terrible day for football. The only good that can come of this terrible situation is a reform of how potential owners are screened and vetted. This should come about from an independent enquiry from Patrick, Ipswich
It's a terrible day for football. The only good that can come of this terrible situation is a reform of how potential owners are screened and vetted. This should come about from an independent enquiry
Business reporter Sean Farrington is down at Gigg lane speaking to fans this morning.
Graham Gee: Incredible to think, not only have Bury FC been going for 134 years - they have not played since they were PROMOTED in May !! The authorities sit back and do nothing
Craig Stevanato: The EFL aren't blameless in the Bury and Bolton situations. Their so called 'fit and proper person' test is nothing of the sort. They should be ashamed.
Rory Campbell and Henry Newman from C&N Sporting Risk who pulled out of their deal to buy Bury yesterday are on 5 live Breakfast now.
The programme that will never be printed
Here is what the programme for Bury's home match against Doncaster on Saturday would have looked like.
It features long-standing Shakers fan Kenny
134 years of history
Can Bury bounce back in some way?
EFL gives club 14-day expulsion threat
Bolton Wanderers have been given a stay of execution, so to speak.
The club faced the same fate as fellow North West Bury last night, but the EFL has given them 14 days to find a buyer.
However, Bolton could still be expelled today if they go into liquidation.
Full story right here
Business reporter Sean Farrington is down at Gigg lane speaking to fans this morning.
Former and current footballers react
'The End?'
...sadly, yes
'Fight clubs'
The Mirror has focused on the fate of Bury and Bolton, with the latter still at risk.
'On the brink'
The Guardian
The Guardian has clearly gone to print before the EFL's decision to throw Bury out of League One.
But they've gone with a powerful image on their back page
Last-ditch bid fails as Bury expelled
Here's the full round-up with all the details as a last-ditch attempt by C&N Sporting Risk fell through.
The League One club had been given until 17:00 BST on Tuesday to complete the deal, having been granted an extension to Friday's initial deadline.
Bury are the first team to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992.
A dreadful, sad day for Bury
If you're just waking up, the worst news possible for Bury fans was announced late last night as their club was officially expelled from the English Football League.
We'll bring you all the analysis and reaction as one of England's longest-standing clubs is no more.