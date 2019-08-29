EFL Cup reaction, Champions League draw build-up, plus news & gossip

Uefa will name its Men's Player of the Year later with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk up against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi for the award.

Not a bad trio eh.

Last year, Luka Modric ended Ronaldo and Messi's dominance of the award - and Van Dijk will be hopeful of leaving the duo empty-handed again after a stellar season with the Reds.

But just how good have the three contenders been over the past year? And who do you fancy to win that award?

