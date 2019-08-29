EFL Cup reaction, Champions League draw build-up, plus news & gossip

Luke O’Nien and George Dobson
By Steve Sutcliffe

  1. Who will be named Europe's best player?

    Uefa will name its Men's Player of the Year later with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk up against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi for the award.

    Not a bad trio eh.

    Last year, Luka Modric ended Ronaldo and Messi's dominance of the award - and Van Dijk will be hopeful of leaving the duo empty-handed again after a stellar season with the Reds.

    But just how good have the three contenders been over the past year? And who do you fancy to win that award?

    You can read more on that and vote for your winner here.

    Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messii
    Copyright: getty
  2. What would Messi do?

    Richarlison
    Copyright: Getty

    While we're on about cheerful dispositions....

    Everton's Richarlison might want to take a bow....

    He went big with his celebration after his 88th minute goal at Lincoln in the EFL Cup last night which confirmed a 4-2 win for the visitors.

    He's not scored for the Blues since April, but not sure what the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would make of it....on a wet night in Lincoln against a team two divisions below.

  3. Sanchez in Milan

    From North of Manchester to Milan....

    Manchester United's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has been pictured signing autographs after arriving in Italy ahead of a prospective loan move to Inter Milan.

    The European transfer window closes on Monday.

    Nice to see a trace of a smile...

    Alexis Sanchez
    Copyright: EPA
    Alexis Sanchez
    Copyright: EPA
  4. Possible Bury appeal?

    Mike Minay

    BBC Radio Manchester

    There are rumours of an appeal or groups putting pressure on the EFL to reconsider Bury's expulsion this morning.

    However, as it stands, the EFL have said the club cannot appeal and the decision made by the EFL's board members, to expel the club from League One, was unanimous.

    Over at Bolton things appear a little calmer after their takeover went through on Tuesday evening.

  5. EFL Cup third round draw

    As I just alluded to the draw for the third round of the EFL Cup was made last night with holders Manchester City travelling to Championship side Preston.

    League One side Rochdale make the short trip to Manchester United and last year's finalists Chelsea will take on Grimsby or Macclesfield.

    There's also a rather punchy looking south coast clash between Portsmouth and Southampton to look forward to.

    Draw in full:

    • Wolves v Reading
    • Oxford United v West Ham
    • Watford v Swansea City
    • Brighton v Aston Villa
    • Sheffield United v Sunderland
    • Colchester United v Tottenham
    • Portsmouth v Southampton
    • Burton v Bournemouth
    • Preston v Manchester City
    • MK Dons v Liverpool
    • Manchester United v Rochdale
    • Luton v Leicester
    • Chelsea v Grimsby/Macclesfield
    • Sheffield Wednesday v Everton
    • Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
    • Crawley Town v Stoke City
  6. Post update

    George Dobson celebrates for Sunderland
    Copyright: Getty Images

    After a sprinkling of upsets on Tuesday night, there were also one or two shock results in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

    Namely Sunderland winning at Burnley and League One side Portsmouth emerging victorious from their second round game at Championship side QPR.

    And that means there are a few tasty ties come round three.....

  7. Watch: 'EFL need to learn lessons' - Jevans

    Absolutely no consolation for Bury, its staff, supporters or players of course but the English Football League says it needs to learn lessons and make changes in the wake of the club's expulsion from League One.

    It's a pretty sad state of affairs all around.

    And EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans has been spoken to BBC Sport about the situation, insisting the League did all it could to save the club - the first to drop out of the league since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992.

    You can read more on that here or just watch the video below.

    Video content

    Video caption: “We need to learn lessons” from Bury’s expulsion from the EFL – Debbie Jevans
  9. League facing inquest

    The Times

    The Times suggest that the EFL could be facing an inquest after the situations at Bury and Bolton.

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
  10. Bury players consider legal action

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail suggest that Bury players are considering legal action against the EFL after the club was expelled from League One on Tuesday.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  11. 'Bolton saved'

    Metro

    Metro lead with the EFL Cup and a story that's right near the top of our website on Bolton.

    You can read all about the League One side securing their future here.

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
  12. 'Bury just the start'

    The Daily Star

    After the demise of Bury, The Daily Star also lead with a story on football finance and one about Liverpool rejecting accusations of 'mentally bullying' one of their young players.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  13. Post update

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror's back page is dominated by a story showing the financial split in English football.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Trinity Mirror
  14. Post update

    On top of all that we've got the Uefa Men’s and Women’s player of the year award from 17:00 BST and a Europa League draw this evening.

    But before we get into all that, let's start by taking a little look at the Carabao Cup and the national newspapers.

  15. Good morning

    Good morning.

    Well there’s a bucketful of things for us to talk about today.

    We’ve got Premier League news conferences coming up, an England squad announcement at 14:00 BST and the Champions League draw at around 18:00 BST.

