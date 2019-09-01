Live

Rome derby between Lazio and Roma

preview
By Steve Sutcliffe

  1. Team news

    Some familiar names in the starting XI's for both sides today.

    Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic both for start for Simone Inzaghi's Lazio side as does former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva who has shaken off a knock.

    Roma boss Daniel Fonseca hands on loan Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta is first start meaning that Federico Fazio and Gianluca Mancini are likely to play together in central defence.

    New loan signing Chris Smalling , who joined Roma from Manchester United starts on the bench.

  2. Post update

    Lazio v Roma (17:00 BST)

    Right time for some team news.....

  3. Post update

    Lazio v Roma (17:00 BST)

    Hands-up if you can remember some of these chaps playing out this fierce rivalry...

    Alessandro Nesta, Juan Sebastian Veron, Giuseppe Signori, Roberto Mancini, Diego Fuser, Aldair, Thomas Hassler, Cafu, Francesco Totti and Vincenzo Montella.

    Just need to add a keeper to that lot and you'd have a decent exhibition XI these days.

    Francesco Totti
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Welcome

    Welcome to our coverage of the Rome derby between Lazio and Roma.

    This fixture has been filled with moments of magic, controversy and some stellar names down the years.

    And this also promises to be an absolute cracker at the Stadio Olimpico.

    Oh and yes that is an eagle pictured below...which is Lazio's traditional club badge and symbol chosen by Luigi Bigiarelli.

    Lazio fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Lazio dressing room
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Roma fans flag
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Lazio players celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images
