Rome derby between Lazio and Roma

Some familiar names in the starting XI's for both sides today.

Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic both for start for Simone Inzaghi's Lazio side as does former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva who has shaken off a knock.

Roma boss Daniel Fonseca hands on loan Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta is first start meaning that Federico Fazio and Gianluca Mancini are likely to play together in central defence.

New loan signing Chris Smalling , who joined Roma from Manchester United starts on the bench.