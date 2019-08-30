Premier League news conferences

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce sounds a little glum this morning as he opens up by speaking about injuries and in particular, Matt Ritchie.

The winger who has started all three of their Premier League games so far this season,went off with an ankle injury during their Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester after a heavy challenge by Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

"Matt Ritchie is going to miss the next couple of months, unfortunately," Bruce said.

"He’s suffered ligament damage and ankle joint damage. I said at the time, when he couldn’t point his foot down, we suspected it was going to be a nasty one.

"We’ve been dealt a tough blow (with injuries). Dwight Gayle is still nowhere near ready, which is a frustration for us all. The other night, we were down to the bare bones. But, it’s football - we can’t make excuses.