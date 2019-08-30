Premier League news conferences

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is incoming....
'We suspected it was going to be a nasty one'
Newcastle v Watford (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Newcastle United
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce sounds a little glum this morning as he opens up by speaking about injuries and in particular, Matt Ritchie.
The winger who has started all three of their Premier League games so far this season,went off with an ankle injury during their Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester after a heavy challenge by Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury.
"Matt Ritchie is going to miss the next couple of months, unfortunately," Bruce said.
"He’s suffered ligament damage and ankle joint damage. I said at the time, when he couldn’t point his foot down, we suspected it was going to be a nasty one.
"We’ve been dealt a tough blow (with injuries). Dwight Gayle is still nowhere near ready, which is a frustration for us all. The other night, we were down to the bare bones. But, it’s football - we can’t make excuses.
Now let's hear what Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has to say....
'Boruc at Ibrox was far from ideal'
Leicester v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Bournemouth
Now the Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe seems a little nonplussed about Cherries keeper Artur Boruc being at Ibrox last night.
The former Celtic keeper was spotted with a megaphone in with the Polish supporters as Legia Warsaw (another of his former clubs) lost to Rangers in the Europa League.
And Howe called it "far from ideal" and said he'd be "speaking" to the keeper with his team due to play at Leicester on Saturday.
Leicester v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Bournemouth
More from Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Leicester are a vastly improved team, Brendan deserves great credit. They're very confident in their skin, we go there knowing it's going to be a big game.
"We don't have anyone coming back from injury for the game. It's difficult to say when Lewis (Cook) and Simon (Francis) will be back."
'I'm sure the goals will come'
Leicester v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has started by talking about the contrasting fortunes of two of his players, namely forward Callum Wilson and left-back Charlie Daniels.
Wilson, could add to his three England caps after being named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the on Thursday, while Daniels is set to have knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
On Wilson he said: "It's great for Callum to get another call-up, he deserves it. He's not scored yet this season but I'm sure the goals will soon come."
On Daniels: "It's a huge blow for him and a huge blow for us, our thoughts are with him now.
"He'll need supporting and this club really does support its players. He'll come back from this I'm sure."
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and Newcastle boss Steve Bruce are both chatting to reporters as I type.
I'll have all the best bits from their news conferences shortly....
Ronaldo invites Messi to dinner
Before we get in to the nitty-gritty of who said what at today's news conferences this is well worth a look.
Two of the greatest players ever talking about going to dinner and a philosophical monologue. It's what happens when you get Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona together.
Listen: Robbie Savage's Premier League Breakfast
If you fancy listening to what current Wales boss and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs makes of events at Old Trafford, just have a listen to Robbie Savage's Premier League breakfast here.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is incoming....
Ronaldo invites Messi to dinner
Before we get in to the nitty-gritty of who said what at today's news conferences this is well worth a look.
Two of the greatest players ever talking about going to dinner and a philosophical monologue. It's what happens when you get Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona together.
Listen: Robbie Savage's Premier League Breakfast
If you fancy listening to what current Wales boss and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs makes of events at Old Trafford, just have a listen to Robbie Savage's Premier League breakfast here.
One slight problem with Alexis Sanchez's departure is of course that Anthony Martial will miss Saturday’s Premier League game at Southampton.
The French forward was injured in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
So effectively that means manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have just Marcus Rashford and teenager Mason Greenwood to pick from up top.
Looks pretty thin to me.
Then again Greenwood is very talented and Solskjaer has said he wants to give the 17-year-old more opportunities. Looks like he's got his wish.
Not a piano in sight
A good start. Not a piano in sight.
Sanchez departs for Inter
Southampton v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 BST)
One player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won't be able to call on this weekend is Alexis Sanchez, after the forward completed a loan move to Inter Milan.
It just never quite worked out for the Chile international at Old Trafford, with five goals in 45 appearances a pretty paltry return considering his talents.
Anyway, the 30-year-old will stay with Antonio Conte's side until 30 June 2020 and link up with ex-United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, the striker having joined Inter for £74m this summer.
The new Yorke and Cole of Serie A, no doubt (just look at that chemistry).
You can read the full story on that here.
Later in the day we will also be joining Mauricio Pochetinno, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola amongst others as they chew the fat before this weekend's Premier League matches.
Good morning
Good morning.
The first international break has almost crept up on us but thankfully we’ve still got another round of Premier League fixtures this weekend.
So I’ll be bringing you all the latest news from the manager news conferences today.
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe at Bournemouth kick everything off, before Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes on around 10:00 BST.