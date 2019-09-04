Watch: The Squad with Nick Bright

Nick Bright was joined by Rory Jennings, Jermaine Agyako and Nicole Holliday. They also spoke to a very happy Sheffield United fan from Blackpool Pleasure Beach!

The Squad chatted about a disappointing weekend for both Man United and Chelsea and discussed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard are faring.

Everyone is getting excited about Leicester City, but there's not much love for VAR and referees. Do we already have a two-horse title race? And they couldn't not mention Eric Cantona's speech.

You can listen to the full episode here.