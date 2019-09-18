Listen: Saturday's National League & FA Cup qualifying commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Aldershot Town v Wrexham from BBC Surrey
Play audio Aldershot Town v Wrexham from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Boreham Wood v Stockport County from BBC Three Counties Radio
Play audio Bromley v Notts County from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Chorley v Woking from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Chorley v Woking from BBC Surrey
Play audio Ebbsfleet United v Barrow from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Hartlepool United v Dover Athletic from BBC Tees
Play audio Hartlepool United v Dover Athletic from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Maidenhead v Harrogate Town from BBC Radio York
Play audio Solihull Moors v Yeovil Town from BBC Somerset
Play audio Torquay United v Dagenham and Redbridge from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio AFC Telford United v Nantwich Town from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Hereford FC v Truro City from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio AFC Fylde v Eastleigh from BBC Radio Solent
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST (unless stated)
National League
AFC Fylde v Eastleigh (17:20 BST) - BBC Radio Solent
Aldershot Town v Wrexham - BBC Surrey & BBC Radio Wales
Boreham Wood v Stockport County - BBC Three Counties Radio
Bromley v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham
Chorley v Woking - BBC Radio Lancashire & BBC Surrey
Ebbsfleet United v Barrow - BBC Radio Kent
Hartlepool United v Dover Athletic - BBC Tees & BBC Radio Kent
Maidenhead v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York
Solihull Moors v Yeovil Town - BBC Somerset
Torquay United v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Devon
FA Cup second round qualifying
AFC Telford United v Nantwich Town - BBC Radio Shropshire
Hereford FC v Truro City - BBC Hereford & Worcester