Reaction as Liverpool & Chelsea beaten in Champions League

Klopp's team lost all three away games in last season's group stage, but overwhelmed teams at Anfield with their pace, energy and the brilliance of forwards, Mane, Salah and Firmino.

And initially Jordan Henderson's searching second-minute pass into the path of Salah seemed a precursor to the narrative that has served Liverpool so well.

However, on a warm evening in Naples, Klopp's side appeared to take a more conservative approach exemplified by full-backs Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold's failure to press forward.

In midfield Fabinho snapped away but their was an absence of sparkle in possession with Henderson and James Milner delivering solid displays but not the sort of service that Liverpool's attacking triumvirate are accustomed to.

Only goalkeeper Adrian touched the ball less than Salah and Firmino.

And that lack of involvement perhaps also contributed to Mane's indecision, when racing towards goal, with the Senegalese forward over-hitting a pass to Salah that could have put the Egyptian in on goal.