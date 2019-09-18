Reaction as Liverpool & Chelsea beaten in Champions League

Klopp's team lost all three away games in last season's group stage, but overwhelmed teams at Anfield with their pace, energy and the brilliance of forwards, Mane, Salah and Firmino.
And initially Jordan Henderson's searching second-minute pass into the path of Salah seemed a precursor to the narrative that has served Liverpool so well.
However, on a warm evening in Naples, Klopp's side appeared to take a more conservative approach exemplified by full-backs Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold's failure to press forward.
In midfield Fabinho snapped away but their was an absence of sparkle in possession with Henderson and James Milner delivering solid displays but not the sort of service that Liverpool's attacking triumvirate are accustomed to.
Only goalkeeper Adrian touched the ball less than Salah and Firmino.
And that lack of involvement perhaps also contributed to Mane's indecision, when racing towards goal, with the Senegalese forward over-hitting a pass to Salah that could have put the Egyptian in on goal.
Koulibaly snuffs out Liverpool threat
Napoli 2-0 Liverpool
Liverpool's failure to puncture the home defence was largely down to the impressive form of Kalidou Koulibaly, at the heart of the Napoli defence.
The Senegal international repeatedly demonstrated why he has been mentioned in dispatches as a target of the Premier League's biggest clubs, throughout the summer.
Named the best defender in Serie A last term, the 28-year-old made several key interceptions and dispossessed both Roberto Firmino and Salah in one-versus-one situations.
And he continued in that vein, patrolling behind left-back Mario Rui to snuff out the danger posed by the Egyptian's pace and trickery.
His reading of the game was exemplary throughout, ensuring he was rarely caught out of possession and was able to spring Napoli attacks.
#sixtimes: It wasn't a pen but looked like a stonewall pen in real time. So arguably ref was correct and VAR was used correctly. Therefore VAR needs to change as what is point if you can't reverse such an obvious decision!
Sixth away CL defeat in eight games for the Reds
Napoli 2-0 Liverpool
Liverpool
In the repeat fixture in last year's competition, Napoli sealed a win with a 90th-minute winner from Lorenzo Insigne.
In that match, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target.
Fast forward to this year, and although Klopp's side have made a blistering start to the Premier League, averaging three goals per game, their failure to exploit several good breaks consigned them to a sixth defeat away from home in their last eight matches in the competition.
Reds' title defence begins with Italian defeat
Napoli 2-0 Liverpool
Liverpool
Let's begin with the reigning champions.
Liverpool got their trophy defence off to a less-than-ideal start thanks to a Dries Mertens' penalty and a late Fernando Llorente goal.
Napoli forward Mertens scored from the penalty spot after Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was judged to have fouled Jose Callejon.
Former Tottenham forward Llorente then capitalised on a mistake from Virgil van Dijk in stoppage-time to roll the ball past Liverpool keeper Adrian.
Jurgen Klopp's side are the first winners of the competition to lose the opening game of the following campaign since AC Milan in 1994.
SMS Message: I don't understand how VAR, a system meant to help with refereeing decisions, can keep getting things so badly wrong. Both Napoli and Chelsea penalties never should have been given. from Ollie
I don't understand how VAR, a system meant to help with refereeing decisions, can keep getting things so badly wrong. Both Napoli and Chelsea penalties never should have been given.
#sixtimes: It wasn't a pen but looked like a stonewall pen in real time. So arguably ref was correct and VAR was used correctly. Therefore VAR needs to change as what is point if you can't reverse such an obvious decision!
A tale of two penalties
Liverpool and Chelsea were the protagonists and, once more, VAR was the pantomime villain.
The Video Assistant Referee played a key part both in Naples and London last night.
Will it be deja-vu for Man City and Tottenham tonight?
Morning!
Happy Wednesday, and welcome to this morning's BBC Football live.
I'll be bringing you reaction to the opening night of the 2019-20 Champions League campaign.
*Spoiler alert: VAR debate incoming...