Best Fifa Football Awards: Messi & Rapinoe take top prizes

Well it wasn't bad was it. Ballet, laser light shows and some of the biggest names in football letting their hair down in the spectacular surroundings of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

It was a good night for Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Messi won the best men's player, while Klopp was named men's coach of the year

While Megan Rapinoe won the women's player award - ahead of fellow American Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze and Rapinoe's international boss, Jill Ellis, took the women's coach award.



