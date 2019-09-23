Best Fifa Football Awards: Messi & Rapinoe take top prizes

If you've not had your fix of the Fifa Football Awards here you can watch all the highlights on BBC One at 23:05 BST.
Fifa Fifpro Men's World 11
As we've done the women's team...
Here's the men's world XI. Three players who starred in last season's Premier League - Liverpool pair Alisson and Virgil van Dijk and ex-Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard - make the team.
No Manchester City representative though.
Fifpro Women's World 11
A reminder of the women's team of the year, containing five of the USA team which won the World Cup (Kelley O'Hara, Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe).
England's Lucy Bronze is the only representative from the home nations.
Ilaria D'Amico and her co-host the very amenable Ruud Gullit look like they are about to wrap things up.
Time for a bit more ballet to enjoy before everyone departs.
Kevin: Well the best FIFA Mens player going to Messi is an absolute joke. Ronaldo wins a trophy on international stage along with domestic title and that counts for nothing. Goals shouldn't be the only criteria to determine the final awards look at other aspects as well.
He did win La Liga Kevin...
'We have incredible power in this room'
Best Fifa Women's Player
More from Megan Rapinoe: "Some of the stories that inspired me this year, Raheem Sterling and Koulibaly their incredible performance on the field and their reaction to the disgusting racism they have to take.
"If we really want to have meaningful change, if everyone other than Sterling or Koulibaly was outraged, if everyone was outraged by the homophobia. We have such an incredible opportunity being professional footballers, so much success, an incredible platform.
"I ask everyone here, lend your platform to other people, share your success. We have a unique opportunity to use this game to actually change the world for better. I hope you take that to heart, do something, we have incredible power in this room."
'I'm at a loss for words'
Best Fifa Women's Player
Megan Rapinoe says: "I'm at a loss for words. First and foremost I want to thank my family, my friends and family, thank you for all my support you've given me and all the coaches I've had in my life.
"Jill Ellis and the rest have put us in a great position. This was an incredible year for women's football, for those who just noticed you are a bit late to the party. It truly was incredible, to be part of the World Cup, the enthusiasm we had was amazing."
Seth: How did Messi win the men's award? What did he do within the period? Someone who flopped for his national team yet again declared the best?
Rapinoe wins women's award
Best Fifa Women's Player
There aren't many players as enigmatic as Megan Rapinoe.
And the two-time World up winner can now now add the best FIFA Women’s Player award to her list of accolades.
Meanwhile Gianni Infantino is still on stage and is just about to announce the winner of the women's award...
'I would love Lucy to win'
Best Fifa Women's Player
We are heading towards the women's award and earlier former England women's international and BBC Sport pundit Alex Scott said she was rooting for Lucy Bronze: "I would love Lucy [Bronze] to win [the women's award], she is hands down the best right-back in the world, but you look at what Megan Rapinoe has done and Alex Morgan too, it is so strong."
Messi wins men's award
Best Fifa Men's Player
It had to be Lionel Messi didn't it. It looks like those statisticians know a thing or two after all.
I'd imagine the 54 goals in 58 games - one every 86 minutes just about swung it for him!
Best Fifa Men's Player
Gianni Infantino the current president of Fifa is up and he starts by talking about the need to take a firm stance on racism before switching to talk about the candidates for the Best Fifa Men's Player.
Hear, hear.
Imperious Van Dijk
It's been quite a year for Virgil van Dijk hasn't it?
The Liverpool defender won the Uefa Champions League, was named the PFA Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Year and helped the Netherlands to Uefa Nations League final.
And if you fancy some statistical information, of the 293 defenders to be involved in over 200 duels no player won a higher percentage (76.3%) of their duels than the Dutch defender
Untouchable Messi?
Just look at those numbers. Pretty much untouchable.
Especially when you consider his 51 goals for Barcelona in 2018-19 was the highest in the top five European Leagues (England, Spain, Italy, France & Germany) and a country mile ahead of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski who scored 11 goals fewer.
The 32-year-old who La Liga also helped his side reach the Champions League semi-final and Copa del Rey final.
He claimed European Golden Shoe as the continent's top goalscorer and was La Liga's top assist-maker.
Oh and he helped Argentina to bronze at 2019 Copa America. Not a bad year eh.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 28 league goals for Juventus was bettered by eight different players to play for a top five European league club in 2018-19.
It was his lowest tally of goals at club level since his final season at Manchester United in 2008-09 (26 goals) but he still helped Juve win Serie A and was named the league's most valuable player.
Added to that the 34-year-old finished as his club's top goalscorer in all competitions and won the Italian Super Cup.
On the international stage Ronaldo helped Portugal win Uefa Nations League as top goalscorer in the Nations League finals.
I'm not sure about that myself. Before we get to it just have a look at these statistics....
Van Dijk only seventh best?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Now then if you fancy looking at things a touch more objectively this evening, Carteret Analytics, who work with several Premier League sides have produced some quantitative research on it all.
Yes it all sounds a bit like a university dissertation so I'll just pass on the headline stuff which is basically that Lionel Messi is, objectively, the best player in the world.
Virgil van Dijk, who probably has a fair shake of winning tonight is apparently only the seventh best player in the world (based on his performances in 2018-19), while two players above him, Neymar and Raheem Sterling, were not even on the original 10-man shortlist.
Obviously that analysis did not look at anyone's ability to spin a football on their finger!
Get involved
Goodbye
Thanks for joining me this evening.
Well it wasn't bad was it. Ballet, laser light shows and some of the biggest names in football letting their hair down in the spectacular surroundings of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan.
It was a good night for Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Messi won the best men's player, while Klopp was named men's coach of the year - something you can read a tad more on here.
While Megan Rapinoe won the women's player award - ahead of fellow American Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze and Rapinoe's international boss, Jill Ellis, took the women's coach award.
Again we've got the full story on that here.
Anyway see you all soon. Until next time.
Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk has already claimed the Uefa Men's Player of the Year award, becoming the first defender to do so.
And we will find out shortly whether he has added the Fifa men's award to his ever-growing trophy cabinet at home after he helped his side win the Champions League in June.
The Dutchman was voted as the PFA Player of the Year as the Reds finished second in the Premier League.
Last season he played every Premier League game as Liverpool conceded only 22 goals - the fewest in any of Europe's top six leagues.
But he is up against Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 28 goals last season and won Serie A with Juventus and the Nations League with Portugal, as well as Barcelona's maestro Lionel Messi.
The Argentine forward netted 51 times in all competitions to win the Golden Boot in both the Champions League and La Liga, and claimed the Spanish top-flight title.