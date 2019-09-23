Live

Man Utd lose & Liverpool win - Premier League reaction

By Alistair Magowan

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Just another quiet Sunday in the Premier League, then?

    While the England rugby union team were benefiting from Sir Alex Ferguson's wisdom, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his team lose 2-0 to West Ham to bring out the best in the club’s critics.

    Up the top, Liverpool maintained their five-point lead over Manchester City after beating Chelsea 2-1, while Arsenal did their fans’ heart-rates no good by earning a late win over Aston Villa. Crystal Palace supporters will be cursing a late Wolves equaliser too.

    We’ll bring you the best of the reaction, and ask you to make sense of it all too!

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
