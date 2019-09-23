Latest: Carrick Rangers 0-0 Linfield

Daniel Kelly forces a save from Ferguson after flicking his header dangerously towards the goal.
Time to end the barren run?
Carrick Rangers 0-0 Linfield
SAVE!
Carrick Rangers 0-0 Linfield
Daniel Kelly forces a save from Ferguson after flicking his header dangerously towards the goal.
From the corner, Ferguson fails to gather but Rodgers sends his shot well over the bar.
WIDE!
Carrick Rangers 0-0 Linfield
What a chance for Mark Stafford! Niall Quinn delivers a pinpoint cross from the corner and the big centre-half glances his header down and just wide when he should have scored.
Lively start to the game with chances for both sides.
OVER!
Carrick Rangers 0-0 Linfield
Strong start by Carrick. A mix-up between Rohan Ferguson and Jimmy Callacher leads to a corner for the home side and Daniel Kelly heads over having rose highest to meet the set-piece.
Awful conditions at Taylor's Avenue.
Long wait for a league win
Carrick Rangers v Linfield
Team news
Carrick Rangers v Linfield
It comes as no surprise to see that Carrick boss Niall Currie has gone with the 11 players that put Warrenpoint to the sword at Milltown last time out.
Stewart Nixon will be flying high after his hat-trick, while James Ferrin spends his 30th birthday trying to keep a lid on Shayne Lavery and Andy Waterworth.
As for Linfield, David Healy makes five changes to the side that edged Ballinamallard United in last week's League Cup clash at Ferney Park with Rohan Ferguson, Mark Stafford, Bastien Hery and Niall Quinn all returning to the line-up.
Carrick: Hogg, Neale, Surgenor, Rodgers, Chapman, Faulkner, D. Kelly, Nixon, Ferrin, Smith, Anderson
Subs: McAuley, Carson, Loughran, Sanusi, McDermott, Keke, Hassin
Linfield: Ferguson, Stafford, Callacher, Waterworth, Cooper, Millar, Lavery, Fallon, Hery, McGivern, Quinn
Subs: Deane, Larkin, Shevlin, Clarke, Mitchell, Reynolds, Hume