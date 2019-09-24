Messi makes 400th La Liga start for Barca v Villarreal, plus Brescia v Juventus

Twenty-four hours ago Lionel Messi was in Milan to pick up the best men's player at the Best Fifa Football Awards. Tonight, the Argentine forward makes his first start of the season for Barcelona after recovering from a calf injury. It is Messi's 400th start in La Liga. With Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann also starting, it's a formidable Barca forward line. Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo, Roberto, Arthur, Busquets, Griezmann, Suarez, Messi. Subs: Neto, Todibo, Alena, De Jong, Perez, Fati, Dembele. Villarreal: Asenjo, Albiol, Torres, Quintilla, Iborra, Cazorla, Zambo, Pena, Chukwueze, Ontiveros, Moreno. Subs: Fernandez, Funes Mori, Morlanes, Andrei, Gomez, Bacca, Toko Ekambi
By Neil Johnston
All times stated are UK
Messi starts
Barcelona v Villarreal (20:00 BST)
Big games in Spain and Italy
Hello and welcome to this midweek European football live text.
Two famous clubs in action and - fingers crossed - loads of goals.
This is what's coming up:
BARCELONA v VILLARREAL 20:00 BST
BRESCIA v JUVENTUS 20:00 BST
Is time running out?
Last week all the heat was on Zinedine Zidane following Real Madrid's dodgy start.
This week it's Ernesto Valverde who finds himself under serious pressure after Barcelona slumped to EIGHTH in the table.
Despite leading the Catalan giants to two La Liga titles out of two and one Copa del Rey triumph, fans are starting to ask: Is time running out for Valverde?