Live

Messi makes 400th La Liga start for Barca v Villarreal, plus Brescia v Juventus

preview
1,796
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Neil Johnston

All times stated are UK

  1. Messi starts

    Barcelona v Villarreal (20:00 BST)

    .
    Copyright: .

    Twenty-four hours ago Lionel Messi was in Milan to pick up the best men's player at the Best Fifa Football Awards.

    Tonight, the Argentine forward makes his first start of the season for Barcelona after recovering from a calf injury.

    It is Messi's 400th start in La Liga.

    With Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann also starting, it's a formidable Barca forward line.

    Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo, Roberto, Arthur, Busquets, Griezmann, Suarez, Messi.

    Subs: Neto, Todibo, Alena, De Jong, Perez, Fati, Dembele.

    Villarreal: Asenjo, Albiol, Torres, Quintilla, Iborra, Cazorla, Zambo, Pena, Chukwueze, Ontiveros, Moreno.

    Subs: Fernandez, Funes Mori, Morlanes, Andrei, Gomez, Bacca, Toko Ekambi

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Big games in Spain and Italy

    Hello and welcome to this midweek European football live text.

    Two famous clubs in action and - fingers crossed - loads of goals.

    This is what's coming up:

    BARCELONA v VILLARREAL 20:00 BST

    BRESCIA v JUVENTUS 20:00 BST

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Is time running out?

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Last week all the heat was on Zinedine Zidane following Real Madrid's dodgy start.

    This week it's Ernesto Valverde who finds himself under serious pressure after Barcelona slumped to EIGHTH in the table.

    Despite leading the Catalan giants to two La Liga titles out of two and one Copa del Rey triumph, fans are starting to ask: Is time running out for Valverde?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top