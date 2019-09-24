Messi makes 400th La Liga start for Barca v Villarreal, plus Brescia v Juventus

. Copyright: .

Twenty-four hours ago Lionel Messi was in Milan to pick up the best men's player at the Best Fifa Football Awards.

Tonight, the Argentine forward makes his first start of the season for Barcelona after recovering from a calf injury.

It is Messi's 400th start in La Liga.

With Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann also starting, it's a formidable Barca forward line.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo, Roberto, Arthur, Busquets, Griezmann, Suarez, Messi.

Subs: Neto, Todibo, Alena, De Jong, Perez, Fati, Dembele.

Villarreal: Asenjo, Albiol, Torres, Quintilla, Iborra, Cazorla, Zambo, Pena, Chukwueze, Ontiveros, Moreno.

Subs: Fernandez, Funes Mori, Morlanes, Andrei, Gomez, Bacca, Toko Ekambi