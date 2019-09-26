Man Utd suffer scare and West Ham lose in Carabao Cup - news and reaction

We'll also have every ruck, scrum and try from England's game with the United States from 11:45 BST.
Enjoy. And remember, give youth a chance!
Your Matheson moment
Tactical Tez: Alki FC U16 vs Cyprus U18 national team. Came on as a sub to score the winner (3-2) at the age of 14. Picked the ball up on the edge of the box, skipped past two defenders and slotted it in the bottom left corner. #scenes
Harry Williams: Scored a penalty versus David James when I was 11 when my primary school had a charity event at the Etihad/Eastlands. He probably let it in, but then again it was David James
Oli: I came on as a sub on my 12th birthday, we were 1-0. I scored a hat-trick, and we won 3-1.You can peak too soon!
Yes, Oli, but with age comes wisdom!
Puyol rejects Barcelona return
Staying in Spain, where talk that former Barcelona midfielder Xavi could take over at the Nou Camp, former defender Carles Puyol has rejected a chance to become the club's sporting director.
He said: "It has not been an easy decision, since I have always said that I would like to return to what I consider my home, but several personal projects in which I am immersed (mean) I would be prevented at this time from giving you the exclusive dedication that the position deserves."
Crisis, what crisis?
Despite getting thumped by Paris St-Germain earlier in the month, Real Madrid aren't doing too badly in La Liga despite all the talk of crisis at the Bernabeu.
They beat Osasuna 2-0 last night to return to the top of the table after goals from Vinicius Junior Rodrygo, with boss Zinedine Zidane resting several of his first-team players, including Gareth Bale, before the Madrid derby with Atletico on Saturday.
Your Matheson moment
We want to know your most memorable sporting achievements as a teenager.
Alfie: Managed to score a hat trick of free kicks against our local rivals first game of the new season, after losing 3-1 on the final day of last season. Absolute scenes when the third one flew in.
David Sansom: Saving a penalty to win the local schools cup at @HavantWvilleFC stadium when I was 14 and being promised a snog from one of the girls behind the goal.
Trusting the youth
Some headline stats from last night's Carabao Cup as far as them young 'uns are concerned.
Rochdale’s Luke Matheson
(16 years, 358 days) is the first 16-year-old to score in the League Cup since
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Southampton against Bournemouth in August 2010 (16y
360d).
Chelsea's Reece James, 17, scored and made two assists on his full debut.
At 16 years and 174 days
old, Harvey Elliott became the youngest ever player to start a competitive
match for Liverpool.
With an average age of 22
years and 35 days, Brighton's starting XI against Aston Villa was the youngest
of any Premier League side this season in any competition, with six players
born after the year 2000.
Parents need to 'shut up and let them play' - Lineker
While we are speaking about the prosperity of youth in football, former England captain and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has been speaking to the BBC's Don't Tell Me The Score podcast, telling parents to "shut up and let them play".
"I've seen parents wander on to the pitch," he said. "One picked up his child by the scruff of the neck and shouted 'if you play like that you'll never make the grade'.
"I'm thinking 'mate, he'll never make the grade anyway, so just chill, let him enjoy his football'.
EFL members to vote on Bury's request to be in League Two
Elsewhere, the EFL's 71 remaining clubs will get to decide on whether Bury will be reinstated into League Two next season after their expulsion from League One last month after a last-ditch takeover bid collapsed.
They will see agents of the selling club receive a maximum of 10% of the transfer fee.
For players aged 22 and over, from next season clubs will be limited to eight international loans in and out, with that number dropping to six by 2022-23.
Your Matheson moment
We want to know your most memorable sporting achievements as a teenager.
Liam Colebourn: Around 14 playing an indoor match at school I had a one on one with our teacher. I toe poked it through his legs to score. He didn't like me much after that.
Rob: I was a ball boy at the England v Holland match at Wembley in 1982
Henri Cook: 38* off 12 balls to win the match. Coach had already left. Carried off the pitch.
DJ Sands: Scored a header from edge of the box , top corner on the run in for Edina Hibs u18 many years ago
Aberdeen's penalty woes
It was also a dramatic night in Scotland as Aberdeen scored two penalties in normal time - but missed three in the shootout - as they were beaten by Hearts in a dramatic Scottish League Cup quarter-final at Tynecastle.
Hearts will now face Rangers in the last four, with holders Celtic playing Hibernian.
That sets up the prospect of a Glasgow or Edinburgh derby in the final.
Level-headed Luke 'loves learning'
Rochdale goalscorer Luke Matheson is due in college today as he has a psychology test. Does it include how to keep your head in extreme stress?
He seems a level-headed lad. "Rochdale and the school have been so supportive of me," the 16-year-old defender said. "I love learning; it is what I want to do.
"Football is not a guarantee. You never know what will happen. You could be the best player in the world but anything is possible. I want to have that back-up plan just in case."
Matheson picked up his GCSE results the same week he made his Rochdale debut last season (see below), and despite going to school a few miles from Old Trafford, he's a Norwich fan courtesy of his dad.
We want to know your most memorable sporting moment as a teenager following Luke Matheson's goal for Rochdale at Old Trafford last night.
Ideozu-Frank Sampson: Aged 13, i once came on as a sub to score a Panenka free kick for my local team! Was dubbed the the 2000's Cryuff! Gave up on the game because parents wants me to go school to study law!
Fletch Fletcher: My first game for my high school I scored an own goal and was gutted. kept playing and 3 years later was starting and scored a game-winning hat-trick to come back from 2-1 down and win 4-2. Best feeling I've ever had in sports.
Jonny, Liverpool: Once ran the 100m in 26.5 seconds aged 15 (probably quicker to walk!)
Speaking of Spurs, the Mail has a line on them featuring in the latest Amazon documentary, while Mason Greenwood features after he scored his second goal in two games. A relative old hand at the age of 17!
Back pages - Mirror
The Mirror sidelines the Carabao Cup to bring you the latest on Tottenham's plight.
Back pages - Guardian
The Guardian chooses to centre on Chelsea's thrashing Grimsby 7-1 as the youth revolution continues under Blues head coach Frank Lampard.
Back pages - Metro
The headline in the Metro focuses on another nervy night for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the picture says it all. Read more about Luke Matheson's story here.
Back pages - Times
Do people do scrapbooks anymore? If so, I'm sure the Matheson family will be buying all the newspapers for theirs after 16-year-old Luke is splattered all over the back pages this morning.
Fancy a gossip?
The EFL Cup hasn't been so kind to Tottenham after they were beaten on penalties by League Two Colchester United on Tuesday. And Spurs' unraveling plight dominates our gossip column this morning.
Real Madrid want Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, to sign a pre-contract in January - and will then move for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, says the Mirror.
On Bein Sports, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says being boss of Manchester United is a "dream job for any manager" and with the addition of four players they can be challengers "for everything".
And according to the Mail, Barcelona legend Xavi, currently coaching in Qatar, sees Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 24, as the perfect signing if he one day takes charge at the Nou Camp.
In tribute to Rochdale's Luke Matheson, who'll be heading to college today after scoring for Rochdale at Old Trafford last night, we want to know what your most memorable sporting achievement was as a teenager?
Granted, it might not be as coveted as the 16-year-old defender, whose said his strike was a "special moment". You can read more about his story here.
But we're sure you have some fine achievements you'll want to tell us about. We're after the good, bad and ugly.
Thanks for all your contributions to 'Matheson moments' this morning.
Don't forget you can follow all the action from the Rugby World Cup with our esteemed team right now as Italy hold a 17-0 half-time lead over Canada.
