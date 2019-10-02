Champions League reaction: Spurs suffer record 7-2 home defeat

Real Madrid survived a bit of a scare against Club Bruges last night at the Bernabeu.
The Belgian outfit went 2-0-down in the first half, but managed to salvage a draw through goals from Sergio Ramos (via a contentious VAR decision) and Casemiro.
Here's the match report as manager Zinedine Zidane's job comes under pressure after a poor run of form.
Dan Proctor: a lot of Spurs issues come from Pochettino favouring a narrow formation with full backs pushing on, but they no longer have a reliable right back. Many of the goals last night originated from Aurier not doing his job. Poch needs to adapt his tactics
Matt Cawkwell: it all when wrong when Poch chose Kane over Lucas in the CL final. Ripped the team spirit apart more than the loss itself.
Rob Brown: So delighted to see @PhilFoden score, even if he was only given 7 minutes to play! Really hope he gets a start at the weekend.
Meanwhile
Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Elsewhere in the Champions League last night, Juventus beat Bayer Leverukusen 3-0, with goals from Miguel Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardeschi, with former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey coming on in the 68th minute.
"I am buzzing for Phil Foden," goalscoreer Raheem Sterling told BT Sport. "I want him in the national team. If he keeps going he will be there."
Phil Foden, who scored City's second in added time, said: "You have to show the manager what you can do each day in training. Every young kid wants to play but you have to keep patient."
Is Phil Foden ready for the Three Lions first team?
Ideozu-Frank Sampson: I think Pochettino was and is to blame for what's happening at Spurs. The Christian Eriksen's saga still lingers. I saw the look on Dan Levi's face last night to tell you he's not a happy man
Stat (and Spurs) attacked
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur
I love a stat, you all love a stat (usually) but for Tottenham fans today, the stats are not nice. Not nice at all.
Besides conceding seven goals in a
home match for the very first time in any major competition, Spurs are the first English side
to concede seven goals in any European competition.
The last team to concede more? Tottenham, when they lost 0-8 to FC Koln
in the UEFA Intertoto Cup in July 1995.
Angus Robb: Football is strange. You can't tell me the spine of Spurs, Alli, Son, Kane, Winks etc are suddenly rank bad players because Eriksen wants out and a few older players are in the final year of contracts. Something is wrong but it may not take much to put it right
David Kalev: the players should be ashamed of themselves. Earning ££ millions. I blame only the players. The spirit has gone. But Pochettino is a good manager but there has to be a clear out of dead wood. Sorry Jan, Aurier, Toby, Eriksen (disgrace), Dier OUT
Ouchy
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham opened the scoring through Son last night and all was good for approximately three minutes.
Then Joshua Kimmich equalised and Bayern didn't look back.
A blistering second half simply blew a fragile Tottenham defence away
Harry Kane's penalty did little to soften the blow.
Foden's firing
Manchester City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Manchester City
Phil Foden came off the bench to score Manchester City's second goal against Dinamo Zagreb last night.
He's not played many minutes so far this season, and his manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he is "sorry" about that.
Guardiola said: "He (Foden) has incredible finishing and made an incredible step forward tonight.
"I am so sorry for him - he deserves to play more minutes. I am sure he will contribute and help us more.
Sterling work
Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Manchester City
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling grabs the headlines yet again after coming on to score and also assist Phil Foden's late second goal at the Etihad.
City dominated the game and should have won by more, but wasted a series of first half chances.
Sterling made sure City didn't rue those misses, netting in the 66th minute and young Foden made the win certain in injury time.
My colleague Caroline Chapman said to me yesterday (after a bad morning where everything went wrong) "Tuesdays are the worst day, nothing good ever happens on a Tuesday."
I think Tottenham took your point a little too literally, Caroline...
At least Tottenham scored twice, right?
Nope, can't think of many more positives from a dismal night for Spurs in the Champions League.
Where do they go from here? Was it just a blip? How should they respond? Is Mauricio Pochettino's job on the line?
Who was to blame? There's so many unanswered questions but I'm sure you'll all have a go at answering them over your morning brew.
GO!
Post update
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich
Not sure where we begin to dissect Tottenham's heavy loss in London last night.
But we're going to try.
This is probably going to be painful for you Spurs fans, but any of you seeing any positives the morning after the night before?
Dejected
Those papers not to go with an image of a jubilant Serge Gnabry on the back pages, instead opted for pictures of Tottenham players looking utterly dejected.
What the papers say
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry features heavily on the back pages this morning.
It might have something to do with the fact he scored FOUR goals against Tottenham last night in the Champions League.
Ideozu-Frank Sampson: I think Pochettino was and is to blame for what's happening at Spurs. The Christian Eriksen's saga still lingers. I saw the look on Dan Levi's face last night to tell you he's not a happy man
Angus Robb: Football is strange. You can't tell me the spine of Spurs, Alli, Son, Kane, Winks etc are suddenly rank bad players because Eriksen wants out and a few older players are in the final year of contracts. Something is wrong but it may not take much to put it right
David Kalev: the players should be ashamed of themselves. Earning ££ millions. I blame only the players. The spirit has gone. But Pochettino is a good manager but there has to be a clear out of dead wood. Sorry Jan, Aurier, Toby, Eriksen (disgrace), Dier OUT
My colleague Caroline Chapman said to me yesterday (after a bad morning where everything went wrong) "Tuesdays are the worst day, nothing good ever happens on a Tuesday."
I think Tottenham took your point a little too literally, Caroline...
At least Tottenham scored twice, right?
Nope, can't think of many more positives from a dismal night for Spurs in the Champions League.
Where do they go from here? Was it just a blip? How should they respond? Is Mauricio Pochettino's job on the line?
Who was to blame? There's so many unanswered questions but I'm sure you'll all have a go at answering them over your morning brew.
GO!
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich
Not sure where we begin to dissect Tottenham's heavy loss in London last night.
But we're going to try.
This is probably going to be painful for you Spurs fans, but any of you seeing any positives the morning after the night before?
Sadly Harry, it wasn't a dream...
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich