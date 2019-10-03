Chelsea players celebrate Willian's goal against Lille
Live

Champions League reaction - Liverpool and Chelsea both win

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Thanks for joining us as we look back at what happened in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

    What a game it was at Anfield! And what a week it's been in the Champions League.

    We're bring you all the latest news and reaction, plus the best lines from the Premier League news conferences later.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top