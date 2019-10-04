Europa League reaction - Arsenal and Wolves win, plus Premier League news conferences

Earlier this year Martinelli revealed he had a number of trials with Manchester United over a two-year period from 2015, but they passed up on signing the Brazilian.
To be fair, Man Utd aren't the only ones who may be kicking themselves right now. Spanish giants Barcelona and Belgian side Gent also had a look at the player before Arsenal brought him to Europe for good for just £6m in the summer.
"They are close to playing for us at the highest levels. They showed that they can perform and they can score. They are playing well, it's good."
Wolves boost chance of progression
And let's remember that Besiktas are no mugs. Wolves are the first English side to win there since
Manchester United during the 2009-10 Champions League group stage - Wolves are the fifth Premier League side to visit since.
The Turkish side are now bottom of Group K with no points, though, with Wolves third - just a point behind both Slovan Bratislava and Sporting Braga - so there's a real chance they can go through to the knock-out stage now.
Wolves are in the main stage of a European competition for the first time in 39 years, and Coady is determined to make the most of the opportunity.
"We want to compete to win," said their captain Coady. "We've said the whole time we've been here, we're not here to make up the numbers, we're here to have a good go."
Man Utd denied 'nailed-on penalty' - Solskjaer
AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Man Utd
Manchester United
Indeed, despite Manchester United being on their worst away run for 30 years, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt his side put in a "good performance" in the Netherlands and were denied a "nailed-on penalty" for a foul on Marcus Rashford.
Edamned United
AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Man Utd
Manchester United's draw came in the Edam region of the Netherlands so the Sun's headline writers got a but creative...
Gunners set the goal standard
Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liege
Arsenal's win is the main sport story in the Guardian...
Martinelli - better than Ronaldo?
Few fans had heard of Martinelli when he became Arsenal's first signing of the summer, joining from Brazilian club Ituano in July.
But after scoring twice on his debut against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, he now has four goals in just two starts for the Gunners.
And at one point on Thursday he was the top trend worldwide, highlighting the buzz around the talented forward tipped to be the next Brazilian superstar.
Man Utd away woe continues
AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Man Utd
However, Manchester United failed to have a single shot on target in an uninspired showing at AZ Alkmaar, drawing 0-0 in the Netherlands.
The Red Devils have now failed to win in their past 10 away games - their worst run on the road for 30 years, when they had a winless run of 11 from February and September 1989.
Boly grabs late Wolves winner
Besiktas 0-1 Wolves
Elsewhere, Willy Boly scored deep in to stoppage time to give Wolves a dramatic win in Turkey against Besiktas.
Martinelli scores twice in Gunners win
Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liege
Teenage striker Gabriel Martinelli scored two goals and set up another to give Arsenal victory over Standard Liege in the Europa League.
There was less than three minutes between the 18-year-old Brazilian's first and second goals while team-mate Joe Willock, 20, made it 3-0 before half-time.
That pair have been impressing for the Gunners...and we'll be talking a bit more about young players later on.
Europa League results
And thanks for us joining us as we look back at Thursday's Europa League action, which saw Arsenal and Wolves enjoy impressive wins while Manchester United had to settle for a 0-0 at AZ Alkmaar.
We'll also bring you the best lines from today's Premier League news conferences, plus the England Under-21 squad announcement. Go pop the kettle on, I think it'll be a busy morning!