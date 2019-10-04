Europa League reaction - Arsenal and Wolves win, plus Premier League news conferences

Earlier this year Martinelli revealed he had a number of trials with Manchester United over a two-year period from 2015, but they passed up on signing the Brazilian.

To be fair, Man Utd aren't the only ones who may be kicking themselves right now. Spanish giants Barcelona and Belgian side Gent also had a look at the player before Arsenal brought him to Europe for good for just £6m in the summer.

His performances so far have even had some people on social media saying he is better than Cristiano Ronaldo. No pressure then!