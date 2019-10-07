Liverpool stretch lead as rivals lose - reaction to dramatic Premier League weekend

The Mail has gone with another Manchester in meltdown type headline...
'Madchester'
The Daily Mail
'Manchester misery'
The Daily Telegraph
My personal favourite this morning captures the mood of Manchester at the minute...
It was pitch black and rain when I left home this morning as well just to underline the point.
But first you can probably get what the national newspapers make of it all....
There were also pretty good wins for Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Burnley.
P.S. Don't worry Brighton, Newcastle and Wolves supporters I'll be coming to you shortly.
Good morning
Well what a compelling weekend of Premier League football eh?
Tottenham, Man Utd and Man City all lost as Liverpool wrapped up another win to maintain their faultless start.
Begs the question who can stop Jurgen Klopp’s side now?
And what about Aston Villa..I bet that 5-1 win at Norwich tastes pretty sweet.