Reaction to England's racism-affected win in Bulgaria

I mean how many times can you tell people this is unacceptable...?
A warning was played out over the tannoy before kick-off and then there were two more announcements during the first-half as the match was halted.
There were television pictures showing a man holding up a 'no respect' shirt aimed at Uefa and at half-time the Bulgarian captain Ivelin Popov came out to plead with the fans to behave themselves.
Things did improve but it wasn't totally eradicated.
The Vasil Levski Stadium was already partially closed for England's trip to Bulgaria after the hosts were sanctioned for racist behaviour of fans during qualifiers against Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June.
The big question is what should Uefa do now? European football's governing body has been accused of being too lenient in this area in the past but what is a fitting punishment?
There is no place for this sort of stuff. Anywhere.
Good morning
Good morning.
Where to start. Probably best with England.
Ordinarily a 6-0 win would be the cue for reaching for a number superlatives to describe a resounding victory but sadly the football last night was horribly
affected by racist behaviour from Bulgaria supporters in Sofia on Monday evening.
The Group A Euro 2020 qualifier was halted twice in the first half and a section of
Bulgarian fans left the stadium at half time.
That didn't entirely resolve the problem though on a shocking night for football.
Bulgaria 0-6 England
Get Involved
'Proud of how we handled it'
England players subjected to 'abhorrent racist chanting'
Bulgaria 0-6 England
Not the type of communique anyone wants to deliver after a football match.
Bulgaria 0-6 England
There is no place for this sort of stuff. Anywhere.
