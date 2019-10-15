Kieran Trippier & Krasimir Balakov
Live

Reaction to England's racism-affected win in Bulgaria

preview
3,540
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Bulgaria 0-6 England

    I mean how many times can you tell people this is unacceptable...?

    A warning was played out over the tannoy before kick-off and then there were two more announcements during the first-half as the match was halted.

    There were television pictures showing a man holding up a 'no respect' shirt aimed at Uefa and at half-time the Bulgarian captain Ivelin Popov came out to plead with the fans to behave themselves.

    Things did improve but it wasn't totally eradicated.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    The Vasil Levski Stadium was already partially closed for England's trip to Bulgaria after the hosts were sanctioned for racist behaviour of fans during qualifiers against Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June.

    The big question is what should Uefa do now? European football's governing body has been accused of being too lenient in this area in the past but what is a fitting punishment?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. England players subjected to 'abhorrent racist chanting'

    Bulgaria 0-6 England

    Not the type of communique anyone wants to deliver after a football match.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Bulgaria 0-6 England

    There is no place for this sort of stuff. Anywhere.

    Bulgaria fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Bulgaria fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Bulgaria fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Good morning

    Good morning.

    Where to start. Probably best with England.

    Ordinarily a 6-0 win would be the cue for reaching for a number superlatives to describe a resounding victory but sadly the football last night was horribly affected by racist behaviour from Bulgaria supporters in Sofia on Monday evening.

    The Group A Euro 2020 qualifier was halted twice in the first half and a section of Bulgarian fans left the stadium at half time.

    That didn't entirely resolve the problem though on a shocking night for football.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top