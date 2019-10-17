Live

Premier League returns & Euros qualifiers round-up

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

  1. Southgate proud

    The fall-out from the racists abuse England players suffered in Bulgaria earlier this week rages on.

    The Express details how things stands in its back page headlines today.

  2. 'Pressure on Solskjaer'

    The Metro turns its back page attention to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his struggles so far this season.

    Is his job really on the line?

    It's certainly not going to get any easier with league leaders Liverpool coming to town on Sunday.

  3. What the papers say

    The Daily Mail's back page focuses on racism in sport.

    Also hitting the headlines is that Manchester United are planning on bringing in a number of signings in January.

  4. Morning!

    The second-to-last international break of the year is over and we're back to the real stuff this weekend.

    The Premier League makes a comeback with a number of juicy ties to throw football fans right back into the mixer.

    Of course, if you're a fan of lower league football, the past two weeks have been just like any other and you've not had to suffer footie withdrawal. So as you were.

    Let's get going then, shall we?

