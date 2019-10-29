Linfield v Cliftonville
Live

Listen: NI League Cup quarter-finals

preview
350
viewing this page

Use the icon to listen to Sportsound

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Ballymena United 0-0 Crusaders

    Latest score

    Ballymena United v Crusaders
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: Ballymena United v Crusaders
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Newry City 0-0 Institute

    Latest score

    Newry City v Institute
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: Newry City v Institute
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Dundela 0-1 Coleraine

    Latest score

    Ben Doherty opens the scoring for the visitors at Wilgar Park. He picks up James McLaughlin's pass and slots into the net. Great start for the Irish Premiership leaders.

    Dundela v Coleraine
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: Dundela v Coleraine
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Linfield 0-0 Cliftonville

    Latest score

    Linfield v Cliftonville
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: Linfield v Cliftonville
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Irish League screamers

    12 of the best from October

    While we wait for kick-off, feast your eyes on the best Irish Premiership goals from October.

    Video content

    Video caption: 12 of the best: October's goal of the month
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top