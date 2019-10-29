Listen: NI League Cup quarter-finals

Ben Doherty opens the scoring for the visitors at Wilgar Park. He picks up James McLaughlin's pass and slots into the net. Great start for the Irish Premiership leaders.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Ballymena United 0-0 Crusaders
Latest score
Newry City 0-0 Institute
Latest score
Dundela 0-1 Coleraine
Latest score
Ben Doherty opens the scoring for the visitors at Wilgar Park. He picks up James McLaughlin's pass and slots into the net. Great start for the Irish Premiership leaders.
Linfield 0-0 Cliftonville
Latest score
Irish League screamers
12 of the best from October
While we wait for kick-off, feast your eyes on the best Irish Premiership goals from October.