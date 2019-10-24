Champions League reaction & Europa League build-up

The Mail has gone with a very expressive image of Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi.
And so they should, as the Belgian scored his side's winner in Amsterdam, against last season's Champions League semi-finalists
It's Thursday!
Welcome to Thursday...or as we know it in thee parts, Europa League day.
*insert winky emoji here*
Chelsea and Liverpool did the business in that other domestic European competition you may have heard of last night, while Manchester City and Tottenham had big wins on Tuesday night in the group stages of said tournament.
Tonight it's Manchester United, Celtic and Arsenal's turn to produce the goods on a chilly October night in Europe.
It's certainly a gloves on kind of night for Anthony Martial, as United travel to Belgrade in Serbia.
Screamers!
Daily Mirror
There's that man again, Michy Batshuayi!
And Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also gets a worthy mention after scoring a brace in his side's 4-1 win.
Batshuayi's late strike
And the Guardian has followed suit. Crash, bang... goal is their headline to highlights Michy Batshuayi's stunning late strike to sink Ajax.
What the papers say
The Daily Mail
Shall we get going then?