Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

Occasionally, we'll get the odd text message which is intended for Radio 1 or 2 that slips into our BBC Sport inbox.

They're ignored, usually, but one has dropped in this morning I just have to mention.

Shout out to Matt & Mollie who are listening to a BBC radio station from a crane this morning.

You are brave soles doing that at this time of the morning.

I digress. Back to the matter in hand...what are your favourite free-kicks?

Adam Salter: Surely it’s got to be Henry‘s ‘is that enough?’ free kick vs Wigan Athletic in 2005? The range, the whip, the power, in off the post and the reaction at the end. Beautiful