Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

Arsenal manger Unai Emery talking to BT Sport about winger Pepe after his starring role in Arsenal's win: "Our aim in this competition is to top the group. Each match is a chance to use different players and grow experience and little by little get better. We didn't play like we wanted but we showed good spirit. It's a good victory. Some players need experience and playing under pressure at this level.
"It's important for Pepe. He can gain confidence from tonight. When he scores it's good for him and the team. He's getting better, playing minutes, playing matches and scoring goals like tonight and he helped us tonight to win this match."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Occasionally, we'll get the odd text message which is intended for Radio 1 or 2 that slips into our BBC Sport inbox.
They're ignored, usually, but one has dropped in this morning I just have to mention.
Shout out to Matt & Mollie who are listening to a BBC radio station from a crane this morning.
You are brave soles doing that at this time of the morning.
I digress. Back to the matter in hand...what are your favourite free-kicks?
Adam Salter: Surely it’s got to be Henry‘s ‘is that enough?’ free kick vs Wigan Athletic in 2005? The range, the whip, the power, in off the post and the reaction at the end. Beautiful
The 24-year-old winger's =gunners career hadn't quite taken off until this point, but now he has certainly arrived with two moments of brilliant skill, after Vitoria had scored either side of Martinelli's effort to lead 2-1 into the final 10 minutes.
Pepe didn't even enter the fray until the 7th-minute. Some showing
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved - favourite free kicks
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Tim Keenan: Beckham v Greece
Elliot Jacob Stockdale: Lewis McGugan. NFFC vs Ipswich Town. 9 years ago this week. Simply one of the best ever.
Lianne: First one that came to mind was Ronaldo for United v Portsmouth
Nicolas Pepe is the first player to score two direct free-kicks in a Europa League game since Luis Suarez for Liverpool vs Zenit St. Petersburg in February 2013.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Welcome back, Tony!
Partizan 0-1 Man Utd
Manchester United
How much have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United missed their French forward?
United moved top of their Europa League group and will qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Partizan in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on 7 November.
"We need to win away from home in the league, but another clean sheet and that gives you a platform to win games from," said Solskjaer, whose team last won a Premier League away game in February at Crystal Palace.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved - favourite free kicks
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Jokora: Pepe had a brilliant few minutes and he took the free kicks with amazing skill! That will do great for his confidence.
SMS Message: Undecided between Ronaldo's free kick against Sporting in the Champions League, and Robin Van Persie's free kick at the Etihad that set United on the way to title number 20. from NMP
Undecided between Ronaldo's free kick against Sporting in the Champions League, and Robin Van Persie's free kick at the Etihad that set United on the way to title number 20.
SMS Message: Have to say Ronaldo's free kick against Portsmouth will always be my favourite, just look at the technique on it! from Jiwon, Birmingham
Have to say Ronaldo's free kick against Portsmouth will always be my favourite, just look at the technique on it!
Martial on target
Partizan 0-1 Man Utd
Manchester United
Manchester United hadn't won on the road since March.
And Anthony Martial's return from injury was complete when he scored the only goal in a flat game in Partizan to ensure United return home with all three points for the first time since the spring.
The Reds only recorded one shot on target but Sergio Romero wasn't exactly troubled all night either.
United are top of Group L, two points clear of AZ Alkmaa, who beat Astana 6-0.
Live Reporting
By Denise Evans
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'It's important for Pepe' - Emery
Arsenal 3-2 Vitoria
Arsenal manger Unai Emery talking to BT Sport about winger Pepe after his starring role in Arsenal's win: "Our aim in this competition is to top the group. Each match is a chance to use different players and grow experience and little by little get better. We didn't play like we wanted but we showed good spirit. It's a good victory. Some players need experience and playing under pressure at this level.
"It's important for Pepe. He can gain confidence from tonight. When he scores it's good for him and the team. He's getting better, playing minutes, playing matches and scoring goals like tonight and he helped us tonight to win this match."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Occasionally, we'll get the odd text message which is intended for Radio 1 or 2 that slips into our BBC Sport inbox.
They're ignored, usually, but one has dropped in this morning I just have to mention.
Shout out to Matt & Mollie who are listening to a BBC radio station from a crane this morning.
You are brave soles doing that at this time of the morning.
I digress. Back to the matter in hand...what are your favourite free-kicks?
Adam Salter: Surely it’s got to be Henry‘s ‘is that enough?’ free kick vs Wigan Athletic in 2005? The range, the whip, the power, in off the post and the reaction at the end. Beautiful
Jullien scores the winner
Celtic 2-1 Lazio
Big comeback win for Celtic at home last night.
The Bhoys came form behind to see-off Lazio and now sit pretty at the summit of Group E.
Second half goals from Ryan Christie and Christopher Jullien secured the win after Lazzari had put Lazio ahead in the first half.
Centre back Sebastian Coates loves an exclamation mark in a tweet...
"Important home win!! We must continue to work and stay in front!!I"
Perfect Pepe
Arsenal 3-2 vitoria
Arsenal
Nicolas Pepe saved Arsenal's blushes on Thursday night in the Europa League.
The summer signing netted two free-kicks, the first in the 80th minute and the second in stoppage time.
The 24-year-old winger's =gunners career hadn't quite taken off until this point, but now he has certainly arrived with two moments of brilliant skill, after Vitoria had scored either side of Martinelli's effort to lead 2-1 into the final 10 minutes.
Pepe didn't even enter the fray until the 7th-minute. Some showing
Get Involved - favourite free kicks
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Tim Keenan: Beckham v Greece
Elliot Jacob Stockdale: Lewis McGugan. NFFC vs Ipswich Town. 9 years ago this week. Simply one of the best ever.
Lianne: First one that came to mind was Ronaldo for United v Portsmouth
You think?
Arsenal 3-2 Vitoria
Arsenal
Nuff' said.
Post update
Arsenal
Nicolas Pepe is the first player to score two direct free-kicks in a Europa League game since Luis Suarez for Liverpool vs Zenit St. Petersburg in February 2013.
Welcome back, Tony!
Partizan 0-1 Man Utd
Manchester United
How much have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United missed their French forward?
United moved top of their Europa League group and will qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Partizan in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on 7 November.
"We need to win away from home in the league, but another clean sheet and that gives you a platform to win games from," said Solskjaer, whose team last won a Premier League away game in February at Crystal Palace.
Get Involved - favourite free kicks
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Jokora: Pepe had a brilliant few minutes and he took the free kicks with amazing skill! That will do great for his confidence.
Martial on target
Partizan 0-1 Man Utd
Manchester United
Manchester United hadn't won on the road since March.
And Anthony Martial's return from injury was complete when he scored the only goal in a flat game in Partizan to ensure United return home with all three points for the first time since the spring.
The Reds only recorded one shot on target but Sergio Romero wasn't exactly troubled all night either.
United are top of Group L, two points clear of AZ Alkmaa, who beat Astana 6-0.
A win is a win, though right, Aaron?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Nicolas Pepe scored two quite excellent free kicks to rescue Arsenal after coming on as a sub and secure a brilliant comeback win against Vitoria at the Emirates.
But which free-kick is your favourite of all time?
Maybe you netted one for Red Lion Fc in your local Sunday League or David Beckham's long range screamer against Greece at Old Trafford is your stand-out.
Let us know, we know you love to share your opinions. *Insert winking emoji here*
What the papers say
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail has gone with Anthony Martial returning from injury in style with a penalty in the Europa League on Thursday night as their main focus.
Pepe saves Gunners
Pepe also features heavily on the Independent back page, as does the fan who unfurled the offensive Divock Origi banner before Liverpool's Champions League game against Genk in Belgium.
Pepe Le phew
The Guardian
Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe's two sublime free-kicks dominate the Guardian back page.
Like a scene from a horror movie
I mean, is it even Friday if some giant tentacles aren't appearing from the studios adjacent to BBC Sport HQ in MediaCity?
Oh, and good morning!
Enough about alien invasions, let's get cracking with some football, shall we?