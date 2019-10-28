Premier League reaction after VAR dominates weekend

Clear and obvious. Two words that do not compute for many supporters, managers and players this season when it comes to VAR.
'It's not clear and obvious'
There has been a high bar this season for "clear and obvious errors". While there has not been a formal change to that, officials seemed much more willing to change their decisions this weekend.
"The bar for changing referee decisions was too high and now it's too low," said former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage on BBC Radio 5 Live.
While Match of the Day pundits Mark Chapman, Ian Wright and Peter Crouch were pretty scathing about how the system is being used and the affect it is having on fans.
Post update
In the first nine rounds of Premier League games - some 90 games - not a single penalty or red card was given by the video assistant referee.
This weekend, VAR awarded four penalties and a red card - with some moments of joy, confusion, anger and chaos thrown in for good measure.
Just have a read of this piece which pretty much sums up what happened over the weekend and covers a range of different reactions.
Post update
Still thankfully it was pretty quiet on the VAR front elsewhere. Ahem.
'I've seen it 406 times'
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
Have to say it's hard to disagree with Phil albeit I thought Arsenal were perhaps a little hard done by on Sunday.
The VAR gods certainly didn't favour Gunners defender Calum Chambers, who was pulled up for penalty, after his challenge on Wilfried Zaha had initially gone unpunished.
And was then deemed to have committed a foul before Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored.
I'm not the only one though who thought that was a tad harsh.
"I've seen it 406 times and I can't see anything clear and obvious about that. I'd be fuming if that was given against me," former Spurs striker Peter Crouch said on Match of the Day Two.
'No evidence Emery is an upgrade on Wenger'
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
gettCopyright: gett
Now then if you're an Arsenal fan today everything looks a little bit grim doesn't it...?
I wish I could shovel some optimism your way but instead my colleague Phil McNulty has written this rather candid assessment of the problems at the Emirates, suggesting that there is no evidence that Unai Emery is an upgrade on former boss Arsene Wenger.
You can probably guess what the national newspapers are leading with this morning...
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
Post update
Football eh.
What would we have to chat about over a Monday morning brew at work without it?
Good morning
Well what another great weekend of Premier League action.
And Liverpool are very much sitting pretty this morning after re-establishing their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.
Manchester United won a Premier League away game for the first time since February at Norwich and things got pretty ugly at the Emirates, with Granit Xhaka getting it in the neck from his own supporters while being substituted in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.
Oh and don't get me started on VAR... I thought the technology was going to remove controversy from football.
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Limit VAR to offsides
Post update
Clear and obvious. Two words that do not compute for many supporters, managers and players this season when it comes to VAR.
'It's not clear and obvious'
There has been a high bar this season for "clear and obvious errors". While there has not been a formal change to that, officials seemed much more willing to change their decisions this weekend.
"The bar for changing referee decisions was too high and now it's too low," said former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage on BBC Radio 5 Live.
While Match of the Day pundits Mark Chapman, Ian Wright and Peter Crouch were pretty scathing about how the system is being used and the affect it is having on fans.
Post update
In the first nine rounds of Premier League games - some 90 games - not a single penalty or red card was given by the video assistant referee.
This weekend, VAR awarded four penalties and a red card - with some moments of joy, confusion, anger and chaos thrown in for good measure.
Just have a read of this piece which pretty much sums up what happened over the weekend and covers a range of different reactions.
Post update
Still thankfully it was pretty quiet on the VAR front elsewhere. Ahem.
'I've seen it 406 times'
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
Have to say it's hard to disagree with Phil albeit I thought Arsenal were perhaps a little hard done by on Sunday.
The VAR gods certainly didn't favour Gunners defender Calum Chambers, who was pulled up for penalty, after his challenge on Wilfried Zaha had initially gone unpunished.
And was then deemed to have committed a foul before Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored.
I'm not the only one though who thought that was a tad harsh.
"I've seen it 406 times and I can't see anything clear and obvious about that. I'd be fuming if that was given against me," former Spurs striker Peter Crouch said on Match of the Day Two.
'No evidence Emery is an upgrade on Wenger'
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
Now then if you're an Arsenal fan today everything looks a little bit grim doesn't it...?
I wish I could shovel some optimism your way but instead my colleague Phil McNulty has written this rather candid assessment of the problems at the Emirates, suggesting that there is no evidence that Unai Emery is an upgrade on former boss Arsene Wenger.
He is not holding back. Just have read of this.
'He can do no right'
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
Is Granit Xhaka a scapegoat at Arsenal? This supporter thinks so.
'He's wrong'
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
Arsenal manager Unai Emery was not impressed by how the game unravelled, VAR or his skipper Granit Xhaka. Just have a listen to this.
By the sounds of it the Switzerland midfielder may well be summoned to the manager's office this week.
Post update
Arsenal have now dropped points in each of the last two matches where they have taken a two-goal lead (also drawing 2-2 v Watford in September).
Post update
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored one league goal last term. So he was absolutely buzzing when he appeared to have scored his second goal of the game late on, to give Arsenal a 3-2 over Crystal Palace.
From hero...
to zero, all after a few frames of video.
The cruelty of VAR folks.
'That's not captain's behaviour'
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
Ian Wright and Peter Crouch were far from impressed by Granit Xhaka's antics on Sunday.
Fill your boots with this one. Wrighty isn't happy.
Post update
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
Just imagine being pegged back after being two goals up at home, seeing your captain get involved in an angry confrontation with his own supporters and having a late goal chalked off by VAR.
Arsenal's Sunday was far from ideal!
You can read our report on the game here.
'Xhaklash'
The back pages
The Sun
'Meltdown'
The back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Not a good look.
X-rated
The back pages
Daily Mirror
You can probably guess what the national newspapers are leading with this morning...
Post update
Football eh.
What would we have to chat about over a Monday morning brew at work without it?
Good morning
Well what another great weekend of Premier League action.
And Liverpool are very much sitting pretty this morning after re-establishing their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.
Manchester United won a Premier League away game for the first time since February at Norwich and things got pretty ugly at the Emirates, with Granit Xhaka getting it in the neck from his own supporters while being substituted in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.
Oh and don't get me started on VAR... I thought the technology was going to remove controversy from football.