Premier League reaction after VAR dominates weekend

There has been a high bar this season for "clear and obvious errors". While there has not been a formal change to that, officials seemed much more willing to change their decisions this weekend.

"The bar for changing referee decisions was too high and now it's too low," said former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage on BBC Radio 5 Live.

While Match of the Day pundits Mark Chapman, Ian Wright and Peter Crouch were pretty scathing about how the system is being used and the affect it is having on fans.