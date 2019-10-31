Live

Reaction to Liverpool, Man Utd & Villa wins, plus EFL Cup quarter-final draw

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  2. I had so much fun - Klopp

    Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (Liverpool win 5-4 on pens)

    Liverpool

    Jurgen Klopp with Caoimhin Kelleher
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Both sides fielded a number of their younger players and there were some eye-catching strikes from Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock.

    "I enjoyed pretty much each second of the game," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

    "I was so happy for the kids that they will remember their first night at Anfield for the rest of their life. In the end they made it a proper special football night. Everybody who came tonight saw 19 goals, including the shootout, that's pretty special.

    "Really perfect, absolutely perfect. Maybe as a manager I should think more about or worry about the goals that we conceded but I couldn't care less to be honest. I couldn't care less tonight.

    "I don't know when I last had so much fun in a football game."

  3. Late Origi leveller caps thriller

    Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (Liverpool win 5-4 on pens)

    It was raining goals at Anfield, with Arsenal 3-2 up at half-time before leading 4-2 and 5-4 in the second half.

    But Divock Origi's 94th-minute scissor kick sent the tie to penalties before Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 20, saved Dani Ceballos' penalty to seal a 5-4 shootout win.

  4. Carabao Cup draw to come

    We'll bring you all the reaction from Wednesday night's games and we'll have the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at 08:45 GMT.

  5. Celtic stay top

    Meanwhile in Scotland, two early second-half strikes kept Celtic top of the Premiership on goal difference from Rangers, who stuck four past Ross County.

  6. Raining goals

    LIverpool players celebrate
    Copyright: PA Media

    What a night it was in the Carabao Cup as it rained goals in the last of the fourth round ties.

    Liverpool and Arsenal produced a 10-goal thriller before Jurgen Klopp's men won on penalties, plus Aston Villa and Manchester United also won all-Premier League clashes to reach the quarter-finals.

