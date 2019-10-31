Reaction to Liverpool, Man Utd & Villa wins, plus EFL Cup quarter-final draw

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Both sides fielded a number of their younger players and there were some eye-catching strikes from Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock.

"I enjoyed pretty much each second of the game," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"I was so happy for the kids that they will remember their first night at Anfield for the rest of their life. In the end they made it a proper special football night. Everybody who came tonight saw 19 goals, including the shootout, that's pretty special.

"Really perfect, absolutely perfect. Maybe as a manager I should think more about or worry about the goals that we conceded but I couldn't care less to be honest. I couldn't care less tonight.

"I don't know when I last had so much fun in a football game."