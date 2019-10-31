Reaction to Liverpool, Man Utd & Villa wins, plus EFL Cup quarter-final draw

It was definitely fun as a neutral, watching the goals fly in at Anfield. You don't often get the manager admitting it was fun though.
I had so much fun - Klopp
Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (Liverpool win 5-4 on pens)
Liverpool
Both sides fielded a number of their younger players and there were some eye-catching strikes from Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock.
"I enjoyed pretty much each second of the game," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
"I was so happy for the kids that they will remember their first night at Anfield for the rest of their life. In the end they made it a proper special football night. Everybody who came tonight saw 19 goals, including the shootout, that's pretty special.
"Really perfect, absolutely perfect. Maybe as a manager I should think more about or worry about the goals that we conceded but I couldn't care less to be honest. I couldn't care less tonight.
"I don't know when I last had so much fun in a football game."
Late Origi leveller caps thriller
Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (Liverpool win 5-4 on pens)
It was raining goals at Anfield, with Arsenal 3-2 up at half-time before leading 4-2 and 5-4 in the second half.
But Divock Origi's 94th-minute scissor kick sent the tie to penalties before Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 20, saved Dani Ceballos' penalty to seal a 5-4 shootout win.
Carabao Cup draw to come
We'll bring you all the reaction from Wednesday night's games and we'll have the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at 08:45 GMT.
Celtic stay top
Meanwhile in Scotland, two early second-half strikes kept Celtic top of the Premiership on goal difference from Rangers, who stuck four past Ross County.
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Carabao Cup draw to come
We'll bring you all the reaction from Wednesday night's games and we'll have the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at 08:45 GMT.
Celtic stay top
Meanwhile in Scotland, two early second-half strikes kept Celtic top of the Premiership on goal difference from Rangers, who stuck four past Ross County.
Raining goals
What a night it was in the Carabao Cup as it rained goals in the last of the fourth round ties.
Liverpool and Arsenal produced a 10-goal thriller before Jurgen Klopp's men won on penalties, plus Aston Villa and Manchester United also won all-Premier League clashes to reach the quarter-finals.