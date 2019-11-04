Gomes injury latest - Premier League reaction & analysis

The nasty injury to Andre Gomes over-shadowed what was otherwise a tame game.

Dele Alli put the visitors in the lead on 63 minutes.

The England midfielder was then at the centre of more VAR controversy at Goodison Park when he was the subject of handball claims.

Moments after his goal, Alli looked to have handled in the Everton box but, after a three-minute delay peppered with boos from supporters, a penalty was not given by VAR.

Then Everton sub Cenk Tosun nodded in deep into added time to level the tie.