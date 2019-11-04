Gomes injury latest - Premier League reaction & analysis

Tottenham players, the Portugal national team and Andre Gomes ' former clubs all took to social media to send their best wishes to the 26-year-old, after he suffered a career-threatening injury.
Football world sends best wishes to Gomes
Tottenham players, the Portugal national team and Andre Gomes' former clubs all took to social media to send their best wishes to the 26-year-old, after he suffered a career-threatening injury.
Many of Andre Gomes' team-mates flocked to social media - and to his side has he lay in pain on the pitch - to wish him well in what is expected to be a long road to recovery.
The Portugal midfielder will have surgery later today after suffering a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
The nasty injury to Andre Gomes over-shadowed what was otherwise a tame game.
Dele Alli put the visitors in the lead on 63 minutes.
The England midfielder was then at the centre of more VAR controversy at Goodison Park when he was the subject of handball claims.
Moments after his goal, Alli looked to have handled in the Everton box but, after a three-minute delay peppered with boos from supporters, a penalty was not given by VAR.
Then Everton sub Cenk Tosun nodded in deep into added time to level the tie.
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes will have surgery on Monday after suffering a horrific ankle injury in Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham.
The Portuguese was taken straight to hospital where he has been diagnosed with a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.
A distressed Son Heung-min of Spurs was sent off in the 79th minute for the tackle on the Portuguese player.
There was a six-minute stoppage as medics tended to Gomes.
The incident looked innocuous, but the mood changed among the players and crowd after they saw the full impact.
Most of Monday's back pages use an image of a stricken Andre Gomes.
However, we won't be sharing those papers who have chosen to use a graphic close-up image of Gomes' injury.
It's one of those drizzly, grey mornings that just makes you want to get straight back in bed, close the curtains and go back to sleep.
But however you're feeling about having to face work today, spare a thought for Everton's Andre Gomes, who suffered a horrible ankle injury in Sunday's draw with Tottenham.
It was one of the big talking points in the Premier League this weekend, along with more VAR controversy, Jamie Vardy scoring his 10th of the season and the top four looking pretty boxed in.