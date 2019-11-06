Chelsea's fight back, Liverpool's fixture pile-up & Champions League analysis

Good morning. Well what a night of Champions League action last night. Chelsea's 4-4 draw against nine-man Ajax was utter "madness", Frank Lampard's words not mine. And Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool machine rolled on to a 2-1 win over Genk as they went top of Group E.
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Good morning.
Well what a night of Champions League action last night.
Chelsea's 4-4 draw against nine-man Ajax was utter "madness", Frank Lampard's words not mine.
And Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool machine rolled on to a 2-1 win over Genk as they went top of Group E.